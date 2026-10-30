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IU, Purdue make deal with Lilly for branding on basketball courts

WFIU | By Maya Monsalve
Published October 30, 2026 at 12:37 PM EDT
Both the Branch McCracken Court and Keady Court will feature the Lilly brand logo.
IUHoosiers.com
Both the Branch McCracken Court at IU's Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Keady Court at Purdue's Mackey Arena will feature the Lilly brand logo.

Eli Lilly and Company has partnered with Indiana University Athletics and Purdue Athletics to feature the Lilly logo on the basketball courts at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Mackey Arena.

The multiyear agreement marks Lilly's first full sports sponsorship, and the first time a corporate brand has appeared on the basketball courts of both Indiana and Purdue.

The partnership also brings together two athletic programs that have not previously participated in a joint sponsorship of this kind.

The collaboration also includes Learfield, the schools’ marketing rights holder.

Read more: IU athletics, Merchants Bank announce five-year deal for uniform patches

Lilly has maintained a relationship with Purdue University for more than 120 years and Indiana University for more than 60 years. Those partnerships have primarily focused on medical research and academic opportunities other than athletics.

The collaboration creates a new connection between two of the state's largest universities, while giving Lilly a presence in two of Indiana's most prominent college basketball environments.
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Maya Monsalve
Maya Monsalve is a student reporter for WFIU/WTIU. She is a junior at Indiana University, majoring in Broadcast Journalism. She has a concentration in News Reporting and Editing, as well as a minor in Geography. She was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
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