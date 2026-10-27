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IU Homecoming Parade seeks more community connection with return to Kirkwood Ave.

WFIU | By Karl Templeton
Published October 27, 2026 at 2:11 PM EDT
The IU Homecoming parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at Woodlawn Avenue.
WFIU/WTIU News
The IU Homecoming parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 traveling east from Washington Street.

The IU Homecoming Parade returns to Kirkwood Ave. this Friday evening.

The parade was on Woodlawn Ave. for 10 years. The last year the parade was held downtown was 2015.

Eryn Wisler, associate director of alumni programming, said she saw attendance waning at the Woodlawn Ave. location in recent years. She said moving back to Kirkwood is a bid to increase community involvement.

“That would really reengage the heart of the community and just bring the parade back to where everything happens in Bloomington, which is on Kirkwood,” Wisler said.

This year’s lineup boasts 68 entries with a mix of local businesses, student groups, and community organizations.

Wisler hopes this year’s parade will bring a sense of community between the city and campus.

“Not only are we celebrating football, but we're also celebrating IU and the Bloomington community in general,” Wisler said, “We want all of that to come through, and we think it will.”

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. It will travel east from Washington Street to Sample Gates at Indiana Avenue.
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