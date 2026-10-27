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Monroe County Health Department reopens, names interim health officer

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published October 27, 2026 at 7:54 AM EDT
The Monroe County Health Services building at 119 W. 7th Street in Bloomington on April 16, 2026.
Joanie Dugan
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The Monroe County Health Services building at 119 W. 7th Street in Bloomington on April 16, 2026.

The Monroe County Health Department reopened Tuesday.

Dr. Paul Broderick
Courtesy Monroe County Health Department
Dr. Paul Broderick

Last Thursday, former health officer Sarah Ryterband quit suddenly, causing the office to close Friday and Monday. Health department officials said an interim health officer must be appointed to resume walk-in services.

Paul Broderick was appointed interim Health Officer Monday, according to a press release from the health department.

Broderick has served as the Morgan County health officer since 2011, and will continue to do so while he is Monroe County’s interim officer.

The office is resuming regular hours and services today. That includes issuing permits, birth and death certificates, and STI testing and treatment.

The health department is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
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Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
See stories by Joanie Dugan
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