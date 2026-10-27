Monroe County Health Department reopens, names interim health officer

The Monroe County Health Department reopened Tuesday.

Courtesy Monroe County Health Department Dr. Paul Broderick

Last Thursday, former health officer Sarah Ryterband quit suddenly, causing the office to close Friday and Monday. Health department officials said an interim health officer must be appointed to resume walk-in services.

Paul Broderick was appointed interim Health Officer Monday, according to a press release from the health department.

Broderick has served as the Morgan County health officer since 2011, and will continue to do so while he is Monroe County’s interim officer.

The office is resuming regular hours and services today. That includes issuing permits, birth and death certificates, and STI testing and treatment.

The health department is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.