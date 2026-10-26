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Health Department remains closed for walk-ins following health officer’s resignation

WFIU | By Karl Templeton
Published October 26, 2026 at 3:20 PM EDT
Black sign with white text that reads "Monroe County Health Services Building."
WFIU/WTIU News
Exterior shot of the Monroe County Health Services Building.

The Monroe County Health Department remained closed for walk-in services Monday following a health officer’s resignation.

The county's legal department gave notice Monday afternoon that there would be an emergency meeting of the Monroe County Board of Health later in the day at 4:45 p.m.

Health Department officials are working with the county legal to quickly appoint an interim Health Officer. Until the interim position is filled, walk-in appointments will not be available.

This includes services such as issuing permits, birth/death certificates, and providing STI testing or treatment.

Monroe County health officer Sarah Ryterband quit suddenly during Thursday night’s Board of Health meeting.
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