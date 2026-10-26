Health Department remains closed for walk-ins following health officer’s resignation

The Monroe County Health Department remained closed for walk-in services Monday following a health officer’s resignation.

The county's legal department gave notice Monday afternoon that there would be an emergency meeting of the Monroe County Board of Health later in the day at 4:45 p.m.

Health Department officials are working with the county legal to quickly appoint an interim Health Officer. Until the interim position is filled, walk-in appointments will not be available.

This includes services such as issuing permits, birth/death certificates, and providing STI testing or treatment.