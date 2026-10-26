Cignetti expects Hoover to bounce back against Minnesota

Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover threw for just 81 yards in the Hoosiers’ 13-6 overtime win over Michigan, marking the first time since 2021, that an IU quarterback had fewer than 100 passing yards in a game.

Hoover completed eight of 18 passes while dealing with a right arm injury sustained the week prior against Ohio State.

Despite the struggles through the air, Indiana found a way to win on the road. Head coach Curt Cignetti says Hoover will be ready for Saturday’s game against a challenging Minnesota defense.

“I expect him to be fine — and better — this week,” Cignetti said.

Indiana will also look to its defense to maintain its force against Minnesota. Defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi two sacks against Michigan, increasing his season total to nine through eight games.

Cignetti praised Osunsanmi’s development and leadership, saying the edge rusher has become an important part of Indiana’s defensive success.

“He’s playing tremendous, great football. He’s also a really good leader,” Cignetti said. “Our defense is all about wreaking havoc and creating (tackles for loss) and sacks and making everything happen on their side of the line of scrimmage. And he's really good at that.”

The Hoosiers will need that defensive disruption against a Minnesota team that enters the game with a 5-2 record, including 3-1 in the Big Ten.

Cignetti said the Golden Gophers are disciplined and experienced, making them a difficult squad to match up against.

“They’re a lot like us in that they’re not going to beat themselves, and (they) make you earn it, and they’re fundamental,” Cignetti said.

Other takeaways from Cignetti’s press conference:

● Ninth game in a row: Indiana is preparing for its ninth consecutive game. Cignetti said players are dealing with the physical toll but remain available to play. “Everybody that's played significant snaps is hurting somewhere, but they're all able to play,” he said.

● Waiting for a third receiver: Cignetti said Indiana is still waiting for a receiver to separate himself and become a consistent No. 3 receiver behind Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker.. The current competition is between Davion Chandler, Shazz Preston, and Tyler Morris.

● ESPN College GameDay: ESPN’s College GameDay show will be in Bloomington for the Minnesota game. The show airs Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and originates outside the south end of Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

