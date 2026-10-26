90th baby box surrender occurs in Terre Haute

The 90th baby box surrender occurred in Terre Haute earlier this (Monday) Morning, according to a press release.

The newborn baby was safely and anonymously placed in a Safe Haven baby box located at the Sugar Creek Township Fire Department.

First responders quickly attended to the newborn, who is now on the path to a permanent home through the state’s adoption system.

The baby box is one of 152 in Indiana and nearly 490 baby boxes nationally. Bloomington has two baby boxes . Each baby box is equipped with 24/7 monitoring and a silent alarm system to alert first responders.