90th baby box surrender occurs in Terre Haute
The 90th baby box surrender occurred in Terre Haute earlier this (Monday) Morning, according to a press release.
The newborn baby was safely and anonymously placed in a Safe Haven baby box located at the Sugar Creek Township Fire Department.
First responders quickly attended to the newborn, who is now on the path to a permanent home through the state’s adoption system.
The baby box is one of 152 in Indiana and nearly 490 baby boxes nationally. Bloomington has two baby boxes. Each baby box is equipped with 24/7 monitoring and a silent alarm system to alert first responders.
Indiana’s Safe Haven Law allows a parent to legally and anonymously surrender a newborn up to 30 days old at a designated Safe Haven location, including a baby box.