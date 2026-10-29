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Health department confirms first flu death of season

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published October 29, 2026 at 4:08 PM EDT
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The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone age six months and older get a flu vaccine.

Indiana health officials have confirmed the first flu death of the season Thursday.

The health department is not releasing information about the patient due to privacy concerns, according to a press release.

Flu season typically runs from October until May. More than 270 Hoosiers died from the flu last season, according to the health department.

Common symptoms can include a fever above 100 degrees, cough, sore throat, headache, and fatigue. Older adults, children, pregnant people, and those with a weakened immune system are at higher risk of serious complications.

The health department said people can help prevent spread of the flu by washing their hands, covering coughs and staying home from school or work when sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone age six months and older get a flu vaccine.
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Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
See stories by Joanie Dugan
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