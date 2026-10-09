2026 Voter Guide: Indiana Secretary of State

Benjamin Thorp: I'm joined today by Greg Ballard. He's an independent candidate for secretary of state. Ballard served as a Republican mayor of Indianapolis and broke with his party to run for secretary of state. Mr. Ballard, thank you so much for joining me today.

Greg Ballard: Great to be here. Thank you.

Thorp: So maybe you can talk about, if elected, what are your top policy priorities?

Ballard: Sure, there's one top one. Obviously, it would be the independence of the office. I will not be donating to fundraising for endorsing any other candidates. I will not be accepting donations from people who are running for office. I think once you're in that office, you need to be independent of all the politics.

And I would suggest to you that I'm the only candidate that's going to say that because they're all going to be party-affiliated and they're going to go endorse other candidates.

But imagine if you were running for office and secretary of state, who's overseeing all of the elections in the state of Indiana, is out campaigning for your opponent. But that's what's been happening for quite a while now, and I think that needs to change.

I think the office has to be independent, and once I'm out of there, I hope that becomes the standard for the state of Indiana, so that we don't have that into the future. There's other things we want to do. We want to put out a voter's guide for everybody. There are voter guides out there. Some newspapers put out there. The League of Women Voters have one, but they're available to be had.

We want to push it out to the voters. We think that's extremely important because we have terrible participation rates here in the state of Indiana for voting, and we think a part of that is they don't know who they're voting for.

And if they do ahead of time, and we're going to do it by precinct, then when they get one, they'll be incentivized to vote, and then when, when they get in there, when they get there, hopefully the lines won't be as long because they'll know who they want to vote for once they get in there.

So there are several things like that. We obviously want to bring dignity and stability back to that office because it's problematic right now, and that's hardly a secret. But I'm the one with a lot of experience. I'm the one with a stable background that people know about. People know how I governed as the mayor of Indianapolis, and I want to bring that sort of tenor to that office.

Thorp: Are Indiana elections secure, and what should the state do to assure voters that their votes count?

Ballard: Yes, generally they are very secure. The 92 county clerks do a tremendous job. The system's kind of in place. I mean, people talk about this and that, but generally speaking, the elections are secure here in the state of Indiana. You have to keep on top of it.

There are people try to meddle all the time, but those are usually caught pretty quickly, and people understand that. And I don't think anything in the recent future has said that an outcome has been changed. It's been because of some sort of meddling. So I think the clerks and all the people in the election division, all those people, have been doing a really good job.

Thorp: How are you going to avoid any conflicts of interest as secretary of state? And is transparency of the office important to you?

Ballard: Well, like I said earlier, we're going to be independent. We, we, we're not going to meddle with. We're not going to touch politics at all. So I think that's a very important point.

And like I say, no one, nobody else is going to tell you that transparency is important. Certainly, when I was the mayor, we put contracts online, which was a rather radical move at the time. We created an ethics, we increase the ethics within the office and lobbying, and that sort of thing, but also putting the contracts online is a pretty bold step.

We did that as the mayor. I would expect that we would do that again as the secretary of state, and we'd be very open about everything that we're going to be doing. I did that as the mayor, and I would do that here.

Thorp: Yeah, many voters have told us that they don't think politicians listen to their constituents. Why do you think that is, and what are you going to do, if anything, to address those concerns?

Ballard: Actually, I'm doing it right now. I have listening sessions scheduled throughout the state. I've already done several of them. I'm very good at listening. It was really based on when I was running for mayor in '07, and then as the mayor, I did mayor's night out every month, and I went out to a different neighborhood to take all their questions, and brought my main staff with me to help them answer the questions.

We're very good at listening, and we just we were in Brazil and Terre Haute here recently. We've done them in West Lafayette. We're doing them, kind of all over the place right now, and we're hearing some things that maybe we weren't quite expecting, particularly with the business services division.

So we're very good at that. We will be listening, and I will continue to listen once I'm in office too, because that's how you know what's really happening, right? You don't really get whatever the news media might be talking about at one point in time, maybe is not what the people are feeling out there, and I learned that when I was the mayor also.

So we had just got them all. We have to put all this together and make sure that our ears are to the ground, and they certainly were eight years as the mayor. Certainly would do that as secretary of state.

Thorp: This has felt like a particularly crowded secretary of state's race. What sets you apart from the other candidates?

Ballard: Oh, that's an easy one. I'm in this race to affect change into the future. Very difficult to get those 37,000 signatures. Very difficult to raise the money to do that. But this is a very closed voting system in the state of Indiana, people don't realize it.*

It really is, and even the Republican nominee, once he became the nominee within the hour, he said, "I want to close the primaries, which to me means, OK, you want the citizens to pay $10 million for your little exclusive club every May.

That's what that sounds like to me. People don't understand how closed this system is, only one in five people, one in five registered voters in the state of Indiana could actually run for office.**

We found a way to get through to get on the ballot again. Very punitive, purposeful obstacle in the way. Other states don't have anywhere near what we had to go through, not even close. But we got through it. And if you want more and better choices into the future, then there's really only one way to go. Because if you vote for the same thing, if you vote for the Republicans and Democrats again, you're just going to get the same thing.

If you want the same level of toxicity, if you want the heated rhetoric that's going on. If you want people screaming at each other, if you want people, the purity test and the extreme ideology? Republicans and Democrats are your people.

I'm trying to change that. Our entire team is trying to make sure that the November election is competitive in every race, because right now it isn't. Ninety-five percent of the legislature was decided two months ago by 10% of the people, in the primaries.***

The November elections in Indiana are not competitive. They were decided in May by the parties with the gerrymandering that's involved. That's exactly what happened. If you want competitive elections in November, if you want three people that can win this race as opposed to one person that can win this race, that's what makes us different because we will do this into the future.

That's the intent. We're doing it right now, but once we're on, once we become the Lincoln Party on Election Day, then the state has an opportunity to have more and better choices on the ballot in November, not in May. In November. So that people have choices that they don't have right now. That's what makes us different, completely different.

*Editor's note: For context, Indiana has partially open primaries, and you can read the current primary rules and more about the debate to close here .

**Editor's note: Indiana requires a party candidate must have voted in its primary two consecutive times. Independent Indiana data reports only 20% of Hoosiers do that — which can be interpreted to mean only one in five Hoosiers is qualified to run for office in a major party.

***Editor's note: Roughly 10% of Indiana's population voted in the 2026 primary, 11.57%. Of registered voters, 17% voted in the primary.

Thorp: To be clear, I'm understanding kind of what you're saying here. Is your kind of contention that you want to do away with the amount of signatures required to appear on the ballot?

Ballard: Of course, of course. But when we create the Lincoln Party, we have provided an avenue for people. We, even though it'll be called the Lincoln Party, it's actually for independents, and they don't have to go get those signature requirements anymore, because of what the law says. Now, if you want to run outside of that, you have to go get those signatures again.

But I've been suggesting to you that those are punitive obstacles in the way of having more people on the ballot. What we did, we took the hit for everybody, and we got these signatures, and we're going to create this party for independents so that they can get on the ballot into the future because the Republicans and Democrats do not like what I am doing.

They know they now know what's happening because we will provide an opportunity for people to run for office. Only one in five can do it right now. We will provide an opportunity for good people to run for office.

The funny thing about this is both Republicans and Democrats have been coming to us once this election is over. That they're so tired of the parties, they're so tired of the extreme ideology and the purity test of the parties.

They're looking to run through us because they're so tired of this. And people have to understand this is really important. There's opportunity for more people to run for office because of this. You can't, it's so hard to run for office in the state of Indiana. We are going to provide that opportunity.

Thorp: Real quickly, you know, I've heard from other candidates this question of what would you've talked about forming this Lincoln Party. What would it stand for beyond as an independent avenue? What do you see as the pillars of this party.

Ballard: Well, I will preface that by saying, do the Republican and Democratic parties follow their principles and platforms now? Of course not. It's of course not. It's all issues-based. They put this out, and it has nothing to do with anything. What we want is to have good, practical, problem-solving people in office.

We want you to be proud of who you're voting for, and proud that you'd have in office. That's who we want. That's the whole point of all of this, and that's so different than what the Republicans and Democrats are doing. And if you want to affect the change in the state of Indiana, it's this race this year.

Thorp: That's all the time we have for today, Mr. Ballard. Thank you so much for joining us here at WFYI.

Ballard: Thanks, Ben. Appreciate it.

