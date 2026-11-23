Bloomington’s holiday tradition, Canopy of Lights, will take place Friday evening downtown around the Monroe County Courthouse and Kirkwood Avenue. Santa Claus will be turning on around 4,000 light bulbs displayed on and around the courthouse, said Downtown Bloomington Executive Director Talisha Coppock. The lights will be on until Jan. 6.

The 40-year-old event was a partnership that came together with Downtown Bloomington and Bloomington Hospital Hospice program to light the downtown area during the holiday season.

“We like to call it a sparkling holiday tradition,” she said. “That it's an opportunity to light the lights, but it's also opportunity to bring together local citizens and families to come together.”

The Lighting Ceremony begins at 6:45 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. It consists of Windfall Dancing Elves, Constellation Stage and Screen musical performances from Annie, a community sing along of “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and then Santa Claus will lead the countdown to turning on the lights.

“There's just a real magic spark, especially during the community sing along, with you know children's faces lit up singing Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer,” Coppock said.

After the ceremony, photos with Santa Claus will be available at Fountain Square from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be a mailbox available to send letters to Santa.

Before and during the ceremony, various events will be held downtown.

The Monroe County History Center is holding a free holiday open house from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra will perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Buskirk Chumley Theater. People will need to buy tickets to attend.

Starting at 6 p.m. there will be several holiday activities around the Square, including costumed characters and hot chocolate and cookies.

At 6:30 p.m. the Bloomington Brass Band will perform on the Kirkwood Avenue stage.

The Motion Arts Academy will also be doing a performance of the Nutcracker, and there will be a recognition of Carol Ebeling who started the hospice program 40 years ago and who helped maintain the lighting ceremony tradition, Coppock said.