IU coach Curt Cignetti said Monday he doesn't know who will start at quarterback against Purdue, but Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson will each practice with the starters this week.

Wilson started last week's overtime loss at Washington and was replaced by Hoover in the third quarter.

Of Hoover, Cignetti said, "I thought he came in and gave us a spark, but still some (missed opportunities) there at the end. Plays we got to make. Both quarterbacks will take reps with the ones and we'll evaluate it as the week goes on."

The Hoosiers are three-touchdown favorites going into the 7 p.m. game Saturday at Memorial Stadium. A loss would leave IU out of the Big Ten Championship game and all but officially end chances for a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Purdue is 3-8, including losses in its past five games. Cignetti, however, noted that Purdue nearly defeated Wake Forest, which is 10-1 and likely headed for the College Football Playoff.

Purdue coach Barry Odom said at his news conference Monday that frequent transfers in modern college football affect teams throughout the nation late in the season.

He said some players "already know where their next spot is going to be. That is a unique challenge we're dealing with. Can you get your team ready to play?"

Cignetti won his previous two games against IU's rival by a combined score of 116-3.

"I don't expect this game to be quite like the first two games," Cignetti said Monday. "They're improved. We need to play well."

—On IU's injuries, Cignetti said, "The only things I'll say about injuries is we expect to get some guys back, and the only one that doesn't look good right now (to play against Purdue) is (offensive lineman) Bray Lynch."

—Cignetti addressed IU's struggles kicking field goals. Nico Radicic had a 46-yard field goal against Washington blocked. He was replaced by Paddy McAteer, who missed a 37-yarder in overtime.

Radicic, a star last season, has struggled this season.

"I think to get back on track you got to take accountability," Cignetti said. "You know, that's the only way you handle setbacks, take accountability, learn, and grow. He hadn't been able to get back on track. ... I did talk to Nico yesterday and was looking for a little bit more ownership than I got on the phone call, to be quite honest with you."

Cignetti was expecting McAteer to handle kickoffs and long field goals this season.

"That's been his role," he said. "But we made the change, and the last one was actually deflected, so where we are with that I'm not quite sure, to be honest with you right now."

—On receiver Charlie Becker, Cignetti said, "I don't think there's any question he's one of the best players in college football."

