A Marion County judge has dismissed a case filed by Attorney General Todd Rokita against sexually explicit websites he claimed were violating Indiana’s age-verification law.

The office alleged that the content made available to children by the defendants — all of whom are associated with a multinational pornographic conglomerate known as Aylo — includes sexual violence, choking, rape fantasies, sex slavery and sex with teen girls.

Rokita in December claimed that the defendants violated the state’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act in several ways by making false and misleading statements regarding the accessibility of the pornographic websites by Indiana residents, and by misleading consumers about their alleged hosting of child sexual abuse material and nonconsensual material.

Marion County Superior Judge Patrick Dietrick issued a ruling on Wednesday regarding the 42 challenged websites. He noted that the attorney general’s only evidence came from an investigator in Indiana who accessed the sites through a Chicago-based VPN.

Those with an Indiana IP address receive a blocking message.

“Since then, (Aylo) has received no income attributable to Indiana residents, has not offered advertisers the ability to target them, and has no record of any Indiana IP address reaching Freesite content other than the Passive Homepage,” the ruling said.

The dismissal was based on multiple factors for different defendants, including lack of personal jurisdiction and failure to state a claim.

Rokita’s office can appeal the ruling and also refile a case in the future with new evidence.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

