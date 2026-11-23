Former staffers who left the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana in a storm of controversy surrounding incoming Executive Director Nikkita Oliver are forming a new Indiana nonprofit.

The Civil Liberties Center of Indiana filed its articles of incorporation with the Indiana secretary of state Oct. 9, with Stevie Pactor, the ACLU of Indiana’s former senior staff attorney, listed as executive director.

Also listed in the filing as an incorporator, or founder of the nonprofit, is the ACLU of Indiana’s former director of philanthropy, Neil Hudelson, who was fired in late September or early October. Pactor confirmed to TheStatehouseFile.com on Friday that members of the legal team who subsequently resigned are also joining the new organization. That includes former Legal Director Ken Falk, Deputy Legal Director Gavin Rose and Staff Attorney Josh Bleisch.

“It is the case that the rest of the departing legal staff will be starting in January,” she said.

The ACLU of Indiana’s internal dispute revolves around Oliver, a lawyer and activist for trans and Palestinian rights among other causes. Hudelson has accused Oliver of wanting to make fundamental changes to how the organization devoted to protecting civil liberties chooses its cases—that is, by using a “harm reduction lens,” or only representing entities Oliver agrees with. Both Oliver and the ACLU of Indiana have denied this.

Hudelson says he was fired following a “disastrous” meeting with Oliver, after which members of the legal team resigned.

The ACLU of Indiana did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication Friday.

Olivia O'Neal is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news site powered by Franklin College journalism students.