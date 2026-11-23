Indiana men's soccer team is headed to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 for the 45th time after defeating Missouri State in a penalty shootout Sunday afternoon.

The Hoosiers and Bears played to a draw through regulation and overtime at Bill Armstrong Stadium in Bloomington. Indiana then converted all five of its penalty kicks to win the shootout 5-4 and advance.

Goalkeeper Michal Mroz played a key role in the victory, scoring on his own penalty attempt and stopping Missouri State's fourth attempt. Easton Bogard converted Indiana's final kick to secure the win.

The victory sends Indiana to its 11th Sweet 16 appearance in the past 12 seasons.

It was also the Hoosiers' second consecutive match decided by penalty kicks, following their Big Ten Tournament championship victory over Washington Nov. 15.

Indiana will face Washington again in the NCAA Tournament's third round Sunday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. at Armstrong Stadium.

Read more: IU men’s soccer hunting for ninth national championship banner

The matchup comes shortly after Indiana's football team lost to Washington, giving the universities another meeting across sports. But on the soccer field, the Hoosiers have had the upper hand this season.

Indiana defeated Washington 1-0 during the regular season and advanced past the Huskies on penalties in the Big Ten Tournament final after a 2-2 draw.

The Hoosiers have earned one of four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament and can continue hosting matches through the quarterfinals, if they advance.

Indiana remains unbeaten at home this season and has now recorded 10 shutouts, its most since 2021. The program also extended its single-season attendance record to 48,053 fans.

Indiana is seeking its ninth national championship and first since 2012.