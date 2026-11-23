Melody Cooper spent the earliest years of her career earning below the minimum wage, sometimes bringing home $25 a week while working for a sheltered workshop in Indianapolis.

Shawn Fulton earned as little as half-a-cent for each part he sorted at a sheltered workshop in Grant County.

“You’d have to do a lot to make any money when you did that job,” he said.

For decades, employers could pay a sub-minimum wage through sheltered workshops.

The workshops function like modified assembly lines where people with intellectual and developmental disabilities spend hours sorting, assembling and labeling parts, often for a piece rate that at times amounted to as little as pennies on the hour — far below Indiana’s $7.25 minimum wage.

Evolving attitudes on employment

The federal Fair Labor Standards Act permits certain employers and vocational rehabilitation programs to pay disabled people a sub-minimum wage through a waiver known as a 14(c) certificate.

Work is typically performed in a sheltered workshop: a heavily supervised facility kept separate from mainstream workplaces, where people with disabilities are offered work and vocational training.

The sheltered employment model, popularized in the 1950s as an alternative to institutionalization for intellectually and developmentally disabled people who couldn’t find work elsewhere, is becoming obsolete as the rehabilitation programs serving them transition to employment in the community instead.

Only six community rehabilitation programs and one business in Indiana had active 14(c) certificates as of Nov. 1, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Collectively, those institutions employ just shy of 400 people across the state at a sub-minimum wage, federal records show.

Thirty-six organizations held 14(c) certificates as recently as 2022.

The sheltered employment model itself is controversial: Some parents support them as a safe place for their adult children to spend the day, said Kim Dodson, chief executive officer of the Arc of Indiana, a disability rights organization.

But other advocates like Dodson now see the concept as belittling of the skills disabled people can bring to the workforce.

“It wasn’t valuing people and showing them the respect that they deserve for their time and their skills,” she said.

A ‘step ladder’ to work

Noble, a chapter of the Arc of Indiana, sunsetted its sheltered workshop in 2021.

Now, clients work with job coaches to find employment in the community or sign up for the Noble Employment Workforce, which employs its own team to perform housekeeping, lab support and other jobs for major companies like Eli Lilly and Corteva.

Noble CEO Wade Wingler said the program is similar to a sheltered workshop, with a key difference: workers are not paid a sub-minimum wage.

“I like to call it a mini-career step ladder,” he said. “There may be three or four different jobs they can do there, with the ultimate goal — if they want to — is to get to community-integrated employment, where they have a job that’s not in place specifically for folks with disabilities.”

The Arc of Indiana’s other chapters have been making the same transition.

“We are trying really hard to prove to businesses that hiring people with disabilities is good business, not just good charity,” Dodson said.

Still, Wingler said sheltered workshops are meaningful to a subset of people with disabilities, and the option should still exist for people who prefer it.

“Our philosophy is that we want folks to be as integrated into the community as they want to be, and that extends to employment,” he said.

Indiana supports transition

The gradual dissolution of sheltered workshops is part of a broader shift toward independent and community living for disabled people.

Dodson said disability rights advocates considered filing a lawsuit to end the practice of paying sub-minimum wages — until Indiana started to phase out the practice on its own.

Photo courtesy of the Arc of Indiana Shawn Fulton, center, testifies before the Indiana House Ways and Means Committee.

A 2017 law established competitive integrated employment as the preferred outcome for people with disabilities, with grants available for sheltered workshops to begin the transition.

The new model brings disabled people into traditional workplaces, where they are paid at least the minimum wage.

By next year, the Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Disability and Rehabilitation Services will no longer reimburse facility-based prevocational services, which are often associated with sheltered workshops.

“Providers may decide whether to continue operating under a 14(c) certificate, regardless of the state’s funding decision,” said Marcus Barlow, spokesperson for the agency.

Still, fewer than 200 people were receiving services through a prevocational workshop as of Nov. 5, according to Barlow.

The agency is redirecting its resources to community-based prevocational services and employment supports.

“By focusing resources on these supports,” Barlow said, “Indiana is creating more opportunities for people with disabilities to pursue meaningful careers, achieve greater independence and earn wages comparable to those of other workers in the community.”

‘Self-advocates’ for independence

Cooper, who was born with cerebral palsy, said she left sheltered employment after six years when she found a job pushing carts at Meijer and eventually got married.

She’s happier now working as a self-advocate at The Arc of Indiana: traveling to Washington, D.C. and the Indiana Statehouse to testify about legislation affecting people like her. The job more closely resembles a traditional career — a far cry from the days she labelled parts for hours.

She sees her own trajectory as an example each time she hears someone say they can’t leave sheltered employment.

“They don’t know that they can have that same kind of life as anybody else,” Cooper said.

Fulton transitioned out of sheltered employment by becoming a self-advocate for the Arc too. Rather than sort parts for pennies, he does voter outreach and visits the Statehouse.

He recently finished a project informing people with disabilities about online romance scams, “because people with disabilities are prone to get scammed like that,” he said.

Fulton is glad to see fewer sub-minimum wage jobs in Indiana.

“I love it,” he said. “It should have happened a long time ago.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

