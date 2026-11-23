The Bloomington City Council affirmed support for LGBTQ+ people and raised elected official salaries by 2.7%.

The LGBTQ+ support resolution pledges adherence to a June 2024 resolution which declared the city as a “Safe Haven for Gender-Affirming Healthcare.” The council also adopted a policy that supports the availability and protection of gender-affirming care.

The new resolution commits to observe important community dates such as

Transgender Day of Visibility on Mar. 31, LGBTQ+ Pride Month in August and Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 21. This resolution was sponsored by city council members Courtney Daily and Sydney Zulich.

“In a climate of shifting state and federal policies, silence can create fear,” Daily said. “By passing this resolution, we ensure that Bloomington remains a steady beacon of safety, dignity and true belonging for everyone who calls our community home.”

The resolution comes two months after a federal court dismissed an ACLU case challenging an Indiana law that bans gender transition medical care for minors.

The council also passed an ordinance that sets elected officials’ salaries for 2027. Recommended by the Special Fiscal Committee, the annual salaries will increase 2.7%.

Starting Jan. 1, 2027, the mayor's salary will be $149,953. The city clerk will receive $94,926 and council members will receive $26,368.

The council president will also receive an $1,500 annually and the vice president will receive an additional $800 annually.