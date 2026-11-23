Despite raising the cap by 150 animals since last year , Indiana bobcat hunters exceeded the state’s 400 kill quota with more than two months left in the season. As of Monday, the state reported 407 cats killed , although Department of Natural Resources Furbearer and Gamebird Program Leader Geriann Albers said accounting for duplicates the number is more likely 406.

The DNR ended the season Saturday in under two weeks, despite it being set to run through Jan. 31.

This year is the first season that licensed hunters were allowed to both hunt and trap bobcats.

Albers said the number of licenses issued this year more than doubled – from 1,640 to 3,895. The 2025 season also ended early when trappers quickly reached the 250-cat limit, and last year the Natural Resources Commission raised the quota .

“It’s definitely a lot stronger interest, especially with adding hunting,” she said.

Bobcats have had a precarious history in Indiana. By the early 20th century, they were considered extinct in the state and weren’t sighted again until the 1970s. Remaining an endangered species in Indiana until 2005, the state hadn’t had an official bobcat trapping season since 1969.

By 2024, the DNR reported the population had recovered , with credible sightings reported in most of the state but especially southern Indiana. It predicted sustaining that population would requite a cap of at most 350 animals killed per season.

The same year the DNR released its report, state lawmakers passed a law requiring the DNR to reestablish a hunting season .

Activists such as Samantha Chapman, Indiana state director for Humane World for Animals, worry what annual hunts will do to the recently endangered species.

“Based on DNR's own projections, having a quota of 400 would eliminate bobcats in the state within 10 years,” Chapman said.

Albers said the DNR is monitoring bobcat populations but isn’t worried about population collapse.

“The 400 number was designed to try to better manage bobcats to reduce conflicts,” she said, referring to growing numbers of vehicle collisions and attacks on backyard poultry. “It was on the higher end intentionally to try to hold populations down a little more and reduce those conflicts.”

As of Nov. 10, the department said it’s issued 40 permits to remove bobcats causing damage.

But not everyone hunting wildcats will do so to protect their livestock, Chapman said.

“If they are, there's a process that already exists for through the DNR to take care of that,” she said. “Justifying trophy hunting and trapping in increasing the numbers when we could lose a native species in our state is really problematic, especially for the Hoosiers that want to see those and value wildlife alive.”

Albers recognized that hunting wildcats remains controversial and can stir up strong feelings. But she said the people of Indiana value bobcats and don’t want them to go extinct again.

“Our agency cares about wildlife. The people who work here care about wildlife,” Albers said. “We make sure we're trying to make decisions for the long term and make sure these animals stay on the landscape.”