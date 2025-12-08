Bobcat hunting season quickly hits limit

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has closed the bobcat trapping season after reaching the statewide quota of 250 bobcats in just four weeks.

The season was scheduled to run from Nov. 8 to Jan. 31, or until the quota of bobcats was reached.

A DNR news release said the framework of Indiana’s bobcat season was carefully designed with a total harvest limit based on population data collected throughout the state. Databases and reporting mechanisms were put into place to allow for close monitoring of the total season harvest.

“Licensed trappers had a successful first bobcat trapping season,” said Geriann Albers, DNR’s furbearer and gamebird program leader. “DNR will review what we’ve learned from this season as we move forward with regulated harvest and bobcat management.”

The bobcat season came after lawmakers passed legislation requiring the DNR to establish one. Before that, attempts to legalize killing bobcats had stalled in the DNR.

This bobcat trapping season was the first since 1969, when the species was nearly eliminated due to hunting, trapping and habitat loss. It was limited to 40 southern Indiana counties, including Brown, Monroe, Bartholomew, Clark and Dearborn.

Samantha Chapman, Indiana state director for Humane World for Animals, said “This bobcat trapping season was nothing short of a mass slaughter. Since November 8, recreational trappers have killed an average of about 9 bobcats every day, hitting the killing limit of 250 in just one month. That’s hundreds of bobcats who suffered in traps before being strangled, bludgeoned or shot to death.

Additional information on the bobcat trapping season can be found at on.IN.gov/bobcat-season.

