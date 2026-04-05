U.S. House
Meyer will face incumbent Erin Houchin in November's general election.
Primary Results
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Four Democrats are competing for the party’s nomination in Indiana’s 9th Congressional District and the chance to face Republican incumbent Erin Houchin in the fall.
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Five candidates for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District talked science, health care and climate policy Tuesday night at a forum hosted by Concerned Scientists at IU.
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Jim Graham, Tim Peck, Keil Roark and Brad Meyer agree on many Democratic Party staples but differ on how to win the general election against a party which has controlled the Southern Indiana house seat for 15 years.