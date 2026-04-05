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U.S. House

A man looks at camera.
Devan Ridgway
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WFIU/WTIU News
News
Brad Meyer wins Democratic primary in 9th Congressional District
Clayton Baumgarth
Meyer will face incumbent Erin Houchin in November's general election.

Primary Results