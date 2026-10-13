2026 Voter Guide: Indiana's 6th Congressional District

Southeast Indiana voters in the state's 6th Congressional District will choose between two candidates this November to represent them nationally.

Republican incumbent Jefferson Shreve seeks a second term. He is challenged by Democrat Cynthia "Cinde" Wirth.

The district includes 11 counties across central and eastern Indiana. Its population is over 777,000 — from south of Indianapolis in Greenwood, to Richmond on the border of Ohio. Other 6th District cities include Franklin, Shelbyville and Greenfield.

U.S. House members serve two-year terms, write and vote on federal legislation, sit on committees and direct federal resources to their districts.

WFYI opened an ongoing voter survey in May, and a majority of respondents in this district named affordability and healthcare as key voting issues for them in November.

Shreve previously served on the Indianapolis City-County Council and ran unsuccessfully for Indianapolis mayor in 2023, losing to Democratic incumbent Joe Hogsett. He won his first race for the 6th Congressional District a year later, after incumbent Rep. Greg Pence did not seek reelection.

Indiana's 6th District leans solidly republican.

Democratic challenger Wirth ran against Shreve in the 2024 election. Shreve won with 63.9% of the vote. Wirth also previously lost her 2020 run for state Senate District 44.

Key issues for Shreve are affordability, economic development, border security, law enforcement and American energy independence. Key issues for Wirth are affordability, stronger public education, improved healthcare access and more protection for the environment.

The race comes less than a year after state lawmakers in Indiana voted down a push from President Donald Trump to redraw the congressional districts to favor Republicans in the midterms. Shreve supported the mid-cycle redistricting effort.

The regular 10-year Indiana redistricting cycle follows the census and is scheduled for 2031.

WFYI contacted each campaign to conduct candidate interviews. We used voter feedback to guide our questions. For candidates who did not respond, information was gathered from websites and social media for a "Top priorities" note. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

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Jefferson Shreve

Candidate did not provide personal information or accept WFYI's request for an interview.

Incumbent

Party: Republican

Website: teamshreve.com

Age: 60

Occupation: U.S. Representative, District 6

Residence: Indianapolis

Notable donors: Shreve's committee, Shreve for Congress, raised $2,426,804 as of June 30, 2026, according to Federal Election Commission data. OpenSecrets' data shows the campaign raised $291,000 from PACs. The two largest special interest donors are Allied Pilots Association and American Council of Engineering Companies.

Top priorities: Shreve's priorities include the economy, energy, healthcare and veterans affairs.

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Cynthia "Cinde" Wirth

Personal information provided by candidate.

Party: Democrat

Website: wirth4congress.com

Age: 56

Occupation: Small business owner

Residence: Columbus

Notable donors: Wirth's committee, C Wirth for Congress, raised $37,046 as of June 30, 2026, according to Federal Election Commission data. There is no donor information for Wirth in a search on OpenSecrets.

Wirth accepted WFYI's invitation to an interview. Below is the full, unedited audio interview and transcript. WFYI fact checked statements about publicly available data.

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