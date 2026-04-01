Ballot Measures
The proposal would who provides some services, who controls planning and zoning, and how some local taxes are collected for Richland Township.
Ellettsville-Richland Township Reorganization Results
Public Questions Results
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On this week’s Noon Edition, we'll talk with Ellettsville and Richland Township leaders about the proposal to merge the two governing bodies into one entity and what it would mean for residents of the town and county.
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The Reorganization Committee will vote on the draft in its entirety next Wednesday, passing it on to the township board and town council for hearings and possible revisions.
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The proposal being explored wouldn’t just put Richland under the current government structure, it would create an entirely new town.