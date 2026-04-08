© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Noon Edition

What's behind the planned merger of Ellettsville, Richland Township?

By Patrick Beane
Published April 8, 2026 at 12:12 PM EDT
Ethan Sandweiss
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A map of Ellettsville and Richland Township during a recent meeting of the Reorganization Committee.

Last week, a reorganization committee comprised of members of the town of Ellettsville and Richland Township presented a draft plan on how to merge the two governing bodies into one entity.

The two governments began exploring the merger last November. The goals are to help avoid stringent Monroe County zoning codes, give residents a bigger voice in local government and mitigate lost property taxes due to changes in the last state budget.

Read more: Draft plan complete for Ellettsville-Richland reorganization

The draft could receive some pushback from the Town Council, where two members were critical of the selection process for the reorganization committee.

Ultimately, the plan will be voted on by residents in November when it will be a referendum on the ballot.

Read more: Reorganization subcommittee reports

On this week’s Noon Edition, we'll talk with Ellettsville and Richland Township leaders about the proposal to merge the two governing bodies into one entity and what it would mean for residents of the town and county.

Join us on the air by calling 812-855-0811 or toll-free at 1-877-285-9348. You can also send questions for the show to  news@indianapublicmedia.org.  

You can also record your questions and send them in through email. 

Guests
William Ellis, (R) Ellettsville Town Council, Ward 2
Jill Thurman, Director, Greater Ellettsville Chamber of Commerce

Tags
Noon Edition Featured
Stay Connected
Patrick Beane
Patrick Beane spent three decades as a journalist at The Herald-Times in Bloomington before joining the staff at WFIU/WTIU News. He began his career at the newspaper after graduating from Indiana University in 1987 and was the sports editor from 2010-2020. His duties at the paper included writing, copy editing, page design and managing the sports department.
See stories by Patrick Beane
Related Content