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Ellettsville, Richland Township merger up to voters this November

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published June 23, 2026 at 12:49 PM EDT
A map shows proposed zoning changes if Richland Township and Ellettsville merge and reorganize their local governments.
Ethan Sandweiss
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Residents will vote on a referendum to merge Richland Township and Ellettsville this November.

Ellettsville and Richland Township residents will vote on merging into one governing body this November.

Members of the Ellettsville town council and the Richland Township board agreed to add the issue to the ballot Monday night. Since November, the two groups have worked together to combine and reorganize the local government, approving the plan before sending it to the ballot.

The merger would impact public programs such as local policing, public works and zoning. It could also raise property tax rates for some residents.

Scott Oldham, Ellettsville council president, said the merger would reshape the future of both Richland and Ellettsville. Oldham said members of both councils and the Reorganization Committee are willing to answer questions from the public.

“I would encourage everyone to ask the questions you need to find out the answers for yourself,” Oldham said. “Don't just believe everything that's floating around, because there's a lot of misinformation — both pro and con — out there.”

Read more: Ellettsville and Richland Township approve fiscal analysis, closer to merger

Voters will cast their ballots on November 3.

“They trust us to make the right decisions, but on something this big, I think we should finally trust them to make the right decision,” said Ellettsville council member William Ellis.

Richland Township, about35 square miles, includes more than 15,000 people. Merging would more than double Ellettsville’s population.
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Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
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