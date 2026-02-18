Indiana House
A slate of 11 Indiana Democrats will get a boost ahead of November's midterms. The group of candidates will vie for competitive seats in the Indiana House and aim to break the Republican supermajority.
Primary Results
-
Republicans enter this year’s elections with a 70-30 House majority. Democrats need to pick up four House seats to break the two-thirds supermajority.
-
Rep. Matt Pierce secured the Democratic nomination for District 61 again.
-
WFIU/WTIU News interviewed incumbent Matt Pierce and challenger Lilliana Young last month.
-
Lilliana Young is challenging State Rep. Matt Pierce in the May 5 primary, ending a 22-year streak of uncontested primaries in Bloomington.