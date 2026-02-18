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Indiana House

A number of the races encompass the donut counties around Indianapolis. One is District 25, where Democrat Tiffany Stoner will face incumbent Republican Becky Cash (R-Zionsville). The district covers parts of Boone and Hendricks counties.
Lavdrim Mustafi
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Pexels
News
National campaign group boosts Indiana Democrats in effort to break Republican supermajority
Jill Sheridan
A slate of 11 Indiana Democrats will get a boost ahead of November's midterms. The group of candidates will vie for competitive seats in the Indiana House and aim to break the Republican supermajority.

Primary Results