National Democratic group aims to help break GOP’s Indiana House supermajority

A national Democratic Party group says it will provide campaign help to 11 Indiana House candidates with the aim of breaking the supermajority control Republicans have had of the chamber since the 2012 elections.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee announced Tuesday a list of six districts it is looking to win from current Republican House members and five Democratic-held districts that are priorities to hold.

Republicans enter this year’s elections with a 70-30 House majority. Democrats need to pick up four House seats to break the two-thirds supermajority that allows Republicans to take action without Democrats even being present.

Democratic hold priorities



House District 9: Rep. Randy Novak, D-Michigan City, facing Republican Chris Cleveland

House District 10: Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, facing Republican Ted Uzelac

House District 34: Democrat Sara Gullion faces Republican Richard Ivy for an open seat now held by Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie

House District 43: Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, facing Republican Amy Lore

House District 71: Rep. Wendy Dant Chesser, D-Jeffersonville, faces Republican James McClure, Jr.

Democratic flip targets



House District 4: Democrat Ryan Kominakis challenging Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso

House District 24: Democrat Racheal Bleicher challenging Rep. Hunter Smith, R-Zionsville

House District 25: Democrat Tiffany Stoner challenging Rep. Becky Cash, R-Zionsville

House District 36: Democrat Kim Townsend challenging Rep. Kyle Pierce, R-Anderson

House District 39: Democrat Lindsay Gramlich challenging Rep. Danny Lopez, R-Carmel

House District 62: Democrat Amy Huffman Oliver challenging Rep. Dave Hall, R-Norman

“Indiana Democrats are within striking distance of breaking the House GOP supermajority that has dominated the state for more than a decade,” DLCC President Heather Williams said in a statement. “From failing to address the affordability crisis, to ignoring soaring utility rates and slashing access to healthcare, working Hoosiers are struggling to get by under Republican policies.”

The House Republican Campaign Committee, the election arm of the Indiana House GOP, did not reply to a request for comment from the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Three of the Democrats flip targets are in a swath across the northern suburbs of Indianapolis, where Rep. Becky Cash, R-Zionsville; Rep. Danny Lopez, R-Carmel; and Rep. Hunter Smith, R-Zionsville, all prevailed over aggressive Democratic challengers two years ago.

Cash faces a rematch against Democrat Tiffany Stoner after winning by 64 votes out of more than 37,000 cast in 2024.

The Democrats’ priorities for current lawmakers to protect include Rep. Randy Novak of Michigan City, who is running for the seat for the first time after replacing Rep. Pat Boy last year. Boy, who resigned last year, defeated a Republican challenger with 51% of the vote in 2024.

Other Democrats on the list who survived close 2024 elections are Rep. Chuck Moseley of Portage, who won with 52%, and Rep. Wendy Dant Chesser of Jeffersonville, who won a three-candidate race with just under 50%.

The target list for Democrats includes a Bloomington-area seat now held by Rep. Dave Hall, R-Norman. Hall won a second term in 2024 with 51% and faces Democrat Amy Huffman Oliver in the November election.

The national Democratic group said it would provide the candidates with support and resources for data, research, polling, advertising and direct voter contact.

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta said the party aimed to end the “unchecked power” Republicans hold over state government.

“These 11 incumbents and candidates, who represent all parts of Indiana, are key to breaking the Republican supermajority, bringing back transparency in government, and fighting for real solutions to the affordability crisis Hoosiers face,” GiaQuinta said.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

