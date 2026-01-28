Indiana State Senate
Court schedules Sept. 10 hearing over ballots tossed out by Recount Commission in race between Sen. Spencer Deery and Paula Copenhaver
Primary Results
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The bipartisan Indiana Recount Commission on Tuesday approved the hiring of attorney Evan Norris for the position in a 3-0 vote.
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Goode drew the president’s ire for refusing to back his congressional redistricting push in Indiana, which failed.
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But Sen. Greg Walker faces a surging Rep. Michelle Davis, who has Trump endorsement in GOP race
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Vote against redistricting put Republican Sen. Greg Goode on president’s revenge list
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Alexandra Wilson, a Republican candidate for Indiana Senate District 38, released recordings showing White House officials offered her government jobs and warned of political attacks in an effort to push her out of a GOP primary tied to Trump's redistricting retaliation campaign.
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The Indiana Election Commission approved a Sen. Greg Goode primary challenger to appear on the ballot. Questions around the candidate's eligibility are part of a broader fight led by President Trump to primary Goode over his opposition to redistricting.
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Trump wrote he will be endorsing Brenda Wilson, a member of the Vigo County Council.