© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana State Senate

Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette, and challenger Paula Copenhaver are candidates for the Republican nomination in Indiana Senate District 23.
Whitney Downard
/
Indiana Capital Chronicle
News
Latest in fight over 3-vote Indiana Senate race: can state Supreme Court still act?
Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Court schedules Sept. 10 hearing over ballots tossed out by Recount Commission in race between Sen. Spencer Deery and Paula Copenhaver

Primary Results