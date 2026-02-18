Rep Pierce faces first primary challenger in more than 20 years

Indiana District 61 Democratic candidate Lilliana Young says it’s time to start cleaning house.

Young is challenging State Rep. Matt Pierce in the May 5 primary, ending a 22-year streak of uncontested primaries in Bloomington. As Pierce is working through an accelerated legislative session, he’s hoping his experience and track record as a progressive voice will earn a renomination.

Young, a democratic socialist, said she wants to bring a working-class perspective to the General Assembly. Young said Indiana is a broken state.

“I would say most of the blame on that goes to the Republicans who have been in charge for the last 20 years,” Young said. “But part of the solution to the problem is also replacing the long-standing Democrats, not necessarily because I think that they have done anything egregiously wrong, but because Indiana needs a new face and a new perspective in its legislature.”

Pierce was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2002, and he said he has not faced a challenger in a primary since 2004. As an incumbent in a solidly blue district, Pierce defeated Republicans the few times they ran against him.

Pierce said voters don’t have to guess where he stands, and he has had strong support from the Democratic Party.

“I think that the work I've been doing here fits right in with what our community wants,” Pierce said. “They want a progressive voice that fights hard to make sure that average Hoosier families have things like health care, can afford housing, can afford their electric bill, that we have good public schools.”

Pierce has “done a fine enough job” as Bloomington’s representative, Young said.

“I think that that's important for — whether it's Republican or Democrat or Independent — to clear out as many of the long-standing assemblymen as we can,” Young said.

That’s where Pierce and Young disagree.

Pierce said now is the time to elect somebody who understands how the Statehouse functions, and he’s been working on major issues in Indiana such as redistricting, masking for federal immigration officials and academic freedom for Indiana University.

“I don't think you want someone who has to do on the job training when you have so much at stake,” Pierce said. “Just trying to preserve democracy has been a battle.”

Young said she believes in a worker-first platform, advocating for a $20 minimum wage and lowering housing costs.

Young was appointed to the Bloomington/Monroe County Human Rights Commission by Mayor Kerry Thomson. She said she is passionate about protecting the rights of trans people and immigrants — both small groups with relatively little power.

“The federal government and state government here in Indiana are combining to bully and bulldoze both of these groups,” Young said. “We have to stand up to that, and push it back, and stop it.

Young said ahead of the primary, she has held food drives, attended protests and started working on issues that Bloomington residents care about, such as Flock cameras.

“I'm trying to tackle the issues that are closer to home here, to show my commitment to the community,” Young said. “And on top of that, I maintain my work as a city commissioner.”

If elected, Young said she would like Indiana’s Democratic Party to become a “formal and dedicated obstruction party to do everything possible to slow Republicans and to draw constant public attention to all of the things that they would normally try and slide under the radar.”

It’s an approach current Democrats haven’t tried, Young said.

Pierce said as a minority party member, he has to use every bit of leverage he can.

“I know how this place operates, and where the pressure points are, and how it can be most effective, particularly when you're in the minority,” Pierce said. “You know you have limited ability to influence things.”

Pierce and Young said they will participate in future debates.