Houchin wins third term in Congress convincingly

Republican Rep. Erin Houchin won reelection to Indiana's 9th Congressional District, securing a third term in Congress.

With 55.1% of precincts reporting, Houchin received 62 percent of the vote, compared with 35.4% for Democratic challenger Brad Meyer.

Libertarian Tonya Hudson received 2.7%.

The district covers much of southern Indiana, including Bloomington, New Albany and several communities along the Ohio River.

Houchin was first elected to Congress in 2022 after previously serving in the Indiana Senate.

During her campaign, Houchin emphasized border security, affordability and extending Republican tax policies. She also defended the Trump administration's approach to several major policy issues.

Meyer campaigned on expanding access to health care, increasing wages and addressing affordability concerns.

In his concession speech Tuesday night, Meyer said he had congratulated Houchin and thanked his supporters for their work.

"We need to take the gains that we've had in this last period, and we need to expand upon them," he said. "This needs to be a building block. This needs to be a beginning, not an end."

WFIU/WTIU News was unable to reach Houchin for comment on her victory.

In 2024, Houchin had 64.5% of the vote to Timothy Peck’s 32.8%.

In 2022, Houchin had 63.6% to Matthew Fyfe’s 33.6%.