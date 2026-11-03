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Tree Martin-Lucas wins Monroe County clerk race

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published November 3, 2026 at 9:15 PM EST
Tree Martin-Lucas won the Monroe County clerk Democratic primary.
treeforclerk.org
Tree Martin-Lucas.

Tree Martin-Lucas won the election for Monroe County clerk Tuesday against Republican challenger Julie M. Hays.

Martin-Lucas had 69.8% of votes.

"I am so excited and so thankful," Martin-Lucas said. "...My first goal is to do a better job for my community. The relationships now aren't as great as they need to be with the court system, so we're going to do that better."

Martin-Lucas worked as the chief deputy clerk for six years and as the election supervisor for two years.

Martin-Lucas won the Democratic primary over Tanner Branham, 47.7% to 31.3%.
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News FeaturedElection 2026Election 2026 - Monroe County
Natalie Fitzgibbons
Natalie Fitzgibbons is a reporter for WTIU-WFIU News. She graduated from Indiana University Bloomington’s Media School with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. She majored in News Reporting and Editing with a concentration in News Writing.
See stories by Natalie Fitzgibbons

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