Tree Martin-Lucas wins Monroe County clerk race

Tree Martin-Lucas won the election for Monroe County clerk Tuesday against Republican challenger Julie M. Hays.

Martin-Lucas had 69.8% of votes.

"I am so excited and so thankful," Martin-Lucas said. "...My first goal is to do a better job for my community. The relationships now aren't as great as they need to be with the court system, so we're going to do that better."

Martin-Lucas worked as the chief deputy clerk for six years and as the election supervisor for two years.

Martin-Lucas won the Democratic primary over Tanner Branham, 47.7% to 31.3%.