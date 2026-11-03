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Judith Sharp reelected as Monroe County assessor

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published November 3, 2026 at 9:17 PM EST
Judith Sharp.
Judith Sharp.

Longtime Monroe County tax assessor Judith Sharp was reelected Tuesday, with 75.6% of the vote against Independent challenger Jenee’ Trimble.

Sharp said she's "very grateful, glad it's over. It's been a long year, but it's over with now and we can get back to work and not worry about the election for at least another four years."

Sharp has been the county’s assessor since 1991.

"This is a profession, this is not just being elected every four years," Sharp said. "We have to have credentials, major credentials. If we don't have them, we lose our job."

Sharp said her hopes for her next term is to "just get the job done. It changes every year. Every year, it's getting harder because every time that we do something the legislators don't like, they come in and make new rules. So every year we're punting."
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News FeaturedElection 2026Election 2026 - Monroe County
Natalie Fitzgibbons
Natalie Fitzgibbons is a reporter for WTIU-WFIU News. She graduated from Indiana University Bloomington’s Media School with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. She majored in News Reporting and Editing with a concentration in News Writing.
See stories by Natalie Fitzgibbons

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