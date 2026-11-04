Ford ousts Spartz in Indiana's 5th Congressional District race

5th Congressional District

In a surprising upset, Indiana voters in the 5th Congressional District elected Democratic State Sen. J.D. Ford to the office, ousting three-time incumbent Republican Victoria Spartz, according to CNN.

Ford managed to win a seat that was redrawn by the state GOP in 2021 to make it less competitive and more solidly Republican. A Republican has held the office since Steve Buyer won election in 1992.

The win also follows the failed effort by state Republican lawmakers to redraw congressional districts to favor the GOP after President Donald Trump demanded the change. Trump wanted to ensure Republicans maintained majorities in the midterms.

Spartz supported mid-cycle redistricting. Ford, a state senator at the time, voted against it.

Ford and Spartz sparred over each others' records in the months leading up to the election. A nonpartisan poll in late October found Ford was within the margin of error, but still in Spartz's favor.

Ford, Indiana's first openly gay state lawmaker, has represented Senate District 29, northwest of Indianapolis, since 2018. He has a master's degree in education and wants to focus on healthcare policy, including childcare, elderly care and mental health care. He said cost of living issues are important.

"I think those are the things that, as I travel the 5th District, people talk to me — gas, utilities, groceries," he told WFYI in an interview before the election. "These are the things that, you know, people feel is the affordability crisis in our country at the moment."

Spartz, who is originally from Ukraine, has represented the district since 2021.

Earlier in the lead up to the race, Cook Political Report rated the district as 'solidly Republican.' But in October the race tightened — it shifted the seat toward Democrats twice, first to 'likely Republican' and, on Oct. 30, to 'leans Republican.'

District 5 includes Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Kokomo, Marion, Muncie and Noblesville. It lost portions of Marion County and gained more rural areas to the north due to redistricting effective in the 2022 midterm election.

6th Congressional District

Indiana voters in the 6th Congressional District reelected Republican Jefferson Shreve for his second consecutive term in office.

Shreve's opponent was Democrat Cynthia "Cinde" Wirth. This was the second matchup for the two candidates, who also faced each other in 2024.

The district leans solidly republican, according to the Cook Political Report.

Shreve previously served on the Indianapolis City-County Council and ran unsuccessfully for Indianapolis mayor in 2023, losing to Democratic incumbent Joe Hogsett. He won his first race for the 6th Congressional District one year later, after incumbent Rep. Greg Pence did not seek reelection.

Key issues for Shreve, according to his campaign website, include affordability, economic development, border security, law enforcement and American energy independence.

The race came less than one year after state lawmakers in Indiana voted down a push from President Donald Trump to redraw the congressional districts to favor Republicans in the midterms. Shreve supported the mid-cycle redistricting effort.

District 6 includes 11 counties across central and eastern Indiana. Its population is over 777,000 — from south of Indianapolis in Greenwood, to Richmond on the border of Ohio. Other 6th District cities include Franklin, Shelbyville and Greenfield.

7th Congressional District

Indiana voters in the 7th Congressional District reelected Democrat André Carson. This will be Carson's 10th term in office — he has served in the congressional seat since 2008.

The district leans solidly Democrat, according to the Cook Political Report.

Carson faced two opponents on the ballot, Republican Patrick McAuley and Libertarian James Sceniak.

Carson made taking on President Donald Trump a major focus of his reelection campaign.

"My top priorities obviously have been taking on Donald Trump," Carson told WFYI in an interview leading up to the election. "We've done that work through activism, litigation, and legislation. Since I've been in office, I have, at the earlier part of the year, it was around 22 bills. Now we're up to like 27 bills that have been passed."

District 7 is in the heart of the state and includes the majority of Indianapolis and Marion County. Its population is over 757,000.

Last year, as legislators debated redistricting, some Republicans aimed to redraw maps to turn the 7th District more Republican. State lawmakers voted that redistricting effort down. Carson opposed mid-cycle redistricting.

/ Courtesy of André Carson U.S. Rep. André Carson

1st Congressional District

Indiana voters in the 1st Congressional District reelected Democrat Frank Mrvan for a fourth term in office.

District 1 is a traditional Democratic stronghold — a Democrat has represented the district since the 1930s. But this was thought to be one of the few competitive congressional races in Indiana this year.

Mrvan's opponent was Republican Barb Regnitz. Regnitz is a Porter County commissioner, endorsed by Donald Trump, and the Cook Political Report recently rated the district D+1, "likely D," indicating Indiana Republicans had statistical support behind their hope to flip it.

The race came less than one year after state lawmakers in Indiana voted down a push from Trump to redraw the congressional districts mid-cycle, ahead of the midterms, to favor Republicans. Mrvan opposed the mid-cycle redistricting effort.

District 1 encompasses the top left corner of the state and includes numerous suburban Chicago cities including Gary, Hammond and East Chicago. It also covers lakeshore cities including Portage and Michigan City. Its population is over 760,000.

3rd Congressional District

Indiana voters in the 3rd Congressional District reelected Republican Marlin Stutzman. This will be his fifth term in office, not held consecutively.

District 3 leans solidly Republican, according to the Cook Political Report. Stutzman first held the seat in 2010, when he was picked by caucus after Mark Souder resigned. He later won a special election for the seat. Then he left it to make an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate in 2016, losing to now-Sen. Todd Young in the primary.

Stutzman again won the 3rd Congressional District in 2024, when Jim Banks won his bid for the U.S. Senate.

According to his website, Stutzman's current top priorities are building a healthy economy and eliminating inflation and "corruption in federal bureaucracies." He also says he is concerned about "cultural humanists in our education system."

Stutzman's opponent was Democrat Kelly Thompson. Thompson is co-owner of Thompson Concrete, Inc., a concrete contracting company. This was her second time running for public office. In 2020 she made an unsuccessful bid for Indiana House of Representatives District 22.

The race came less than one year after state lawmakers in Indiana voted down a push from President Donald Trump to redraw the congressional districts mid-cycle, ahead of the midterms, to favor Republicans. Stutzman supported the mid-cycle redistricting effort.

District 3 encompasses the top right corner of the state, anchored in the center by Fort Wayne. The city is the district's largest population center and the second largest city in the state, with just over 275,000 total residents, within the mostly-rural district. Other cities include Angola, Huntington, New Haven, Kendallville and Auburn.

4th Congressional District

Indiana voters in the 4th Congressional District reelected Republican Jim Baird for a fifth term in office.

District 4 leans solidly Republican, according to the Cook Political Report. The GOP has held the congressional seat for over 30 years. Baird took the seat in 2019 and had President Donald Trump's endorsement in this election.

Baird's opponents were Independent David Bokash and Democrat Drew Cox.

In a survey from the 2026 primary election, Baird said his priorities are supporting agriculture and family farms, strengthening the economy and reducing government spending. He also said he's focused on securing the southern border and ensuring national security.

The race came less than one year after state lawmakers in Indiana voted down a push from President Donald Trump to redraw the congressional districts mid-cycle, ahead of the midterms, to favor Republicans. Baird supported the mid-cycle redistricting effort.

District 4 borders Illinois and includes the greater Lafayette area, Crawfordsville, Greencastle and Martinsville. Its population is over 789,000.

Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call / AP Photo / U.S. Rep. Jim Baird

8th Congressional District

Indiana voters in the 8th Congressional District reelected Republican Mark Messmer for a second term in office.

The district was historically nicknamed "The Bloody 8th" as control tipped from Republicans to Democrats and back again. But the district is now reliably Republican — the GOP has held the seat since 2010.

Messmer's opponent was Democrat Mary Allen, a small business owner and at-large Evansville city councilor elected in 2023.

According to his congressional website, Messmer prioritizes policies that "promote national security, empower farmers, and support working families," through his participation in the House Armed Services Committee, House Agriculture Committee and House Education and Workforce Committee.

Messmer was backed by President Donald Trump in this election. In late August he held an event touting the benefits of the "Big Beautiful Bill." He is often criticized by detractors for a lack of public meetings. During his current term he held one virtual town hall forum and no in-person events.

District 8 borders Kentucky at the southwest tip of the state and runs north along the border of Illinois. It includes the cities of Evansville, Terre Haute, Vincennes and Jasper. Its population is more than 758,000.

9th Congressional District

Indiana voters in the 9th Congressional District reelected Republican Erin Houchin for a third term in office.

The district leans solidly Republican, according to the Cook Political Report.

Houchin's opponents were Libertarian Tonya Hudson and Democrat Brad Meyer.

In her campaign Houchin said her priorities include securing the country, restoring affordability and protecting what she calls fundamental liberties. She pointed to congressional actions she's supported including border funding to build the wall and tax cuts.

The race came less than one year after state lawmakers in Indiana voted down a push from President Donald Trump to redraw the congressional districts to favor Republicans in the midterms. Houchin supported mid-cycle redistricting.

District 9 spans 18 counties across southeastern and south central Indiana. Cities include part of Greenwood, Bloomington, Franklin, Paoli, Salem and municipalities along the Ohio River across from Louisville, including New Albany.

2nd Congressional District

Indiana voters in the 2nd Congressional District reelected Republican Rudy Yakym for a third term in office.

District 2 leans solidly Republican, according to the Cook Political Report. Yakym won his second term in 2024 with nearly 63% of the vote.

Yakym's opponents were Democrat Jamee Decio and Libertarian William Henry. Neither Decio nor Henry had previously held elected office. Henry has run for the seat previously, placing third behind Yakym and the Democratic nominee in 2022 and 2024.

The race came less than one year after state lawmakers in Indiana voted down a push from President Donald Trump to redraw the congressional districts mid-cycle, ahead of the midterms, to favor Republicans. Yakym supported the mid-cycle redistricting effort.

District 2 borders Michigan and stretches across 11 counties. It includes South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Goshen and Warsaw. Its population is more than 750,000.

All results are unofficial until certified Nov. 16.

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WFYI reporters Zak Cassel, Barb Anguiano, Caroline Beck, and Jeremy Reuben contributed to this report.

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