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Beau Bayh becomes first Democrat to win statewide office in Indiana since 2012

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published November 3, 2026 at 11:23 PM EST
Democratic candidate Beau Bayh responds to a question.
Doug McSchooler for the Indiana Debate Commission
/
Pool/Indiana Debate Commission
Beau Bayh.

Beau Bayh won the election for Indiana Secretary of State on Tuesday, defeating Republican Max Engling and two independent candidates to become the first Democrat to win a statewide office since 2012.

"Today, Hoosiers voted for change," Bayh said in his victory speech. "For too long the people of our state have been taken for granted. ... Tonight, we said enough is enough. I did not run to join that system. I ran to fight against it."

Bayh added, "Government should serve the people and not the other way around. ... Let's get to work."

Bolstered by his family’s legacy in Indiana politics, Engling’s relative obscurity and the candidacy of third-party conservatives, Bayh rode the blue wave in what is considered one of the country’s least competitive states for Democrats.

The 30-year-old lawyer grew up mainly in Washington, D.C. where his father, Evan Bayh, served as senator. He moved to Indiana in 2024 after receiving his J.D. from Harvard University and finishing a stint in the U.S. Marine Corps. But Bayh has touted his Indiana roots and said he’s voted in Indiana since turning 18.

In contrast to Democrats running in swing districts elsewhere in the country, Bayh structured his messaging to appeal to conservatives, emphasizing nonpartisanship and coming out against transgender participation in women’s sports. He has promised an independent audit of the Secretary of State office once elected and supports citizen-led ballot initiatives.

Engling has threatened to sue Bayh over a TV ad he ran calling attention to the Republican’s eight speeding tickets, saying it shared defamatory claims that he was convicted for "reckless driving."
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Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss

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