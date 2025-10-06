Beau Bayh announces bid for Secretary of State

Beau Bayh, a 29-year-old Marine Corps veteran and Harvard-trained lawyer, announced a run Monday as a Democrat for Indiana Secretary of State.

The son of a governor and grandson of a senator, Bayh comes from one of the most influential families in Indiana Democratic politics. But Bayh brands himself as a nonpartisan, despite his party affiliation.

“What's partisan about making sure that legal voters should be voting or about increasing voter participation?” he said in an interview with WFIU/WTIU News.

Bayh is running on an anti-corruption, anti-waste platform. He took digs at current Secretary of State Diego Morales, who has been criticized for spending excessively on travel and a luxury SUV , among other incidents .

“That's just what we know. Where there's smoke, there's fire,” Bayh said. “Day 1: independent audit. I'll work with the governor. I'll work with whoever of any political party. It's time we clean up this mess.”

The Secretary of State’s main role is overseeing elections. Bayh wants to increase voter turnout by increasing early voting access and allowing statewide ballot referenda.

“We are at the bottom of the list. The Secretary of State is to blame for that,” he said. “We should be within reason doing what we can to increase participation among eligible voters.”

This is Bayh’s first run for political office.

The Democratic candidate will be chosen at the party’s 2026 convention. Morales has already announced a run for re-election.