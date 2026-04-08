State police investigating death at Miami facility

A man incarcerated at the Miami Correctional Facility near Kokomo died over the weekend, Indiana State Police reported Tuesday.

Shawn Booker, 50, died Saturday.

Read more: Coroner rules ICE detainee died of natural causes

Booker was the second person to die in custody at the facility so far this month, days after an ICE detainee from Vietnam died there.

The statement said investigators from the Miami County Coroner’s Office and Miami Correctional Facility are assisting in the investigation.

It said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Last Wednesday, ICE reported that a 55-year-old man from Vietnam died at the facility, which is being used to house immigration detainees.

