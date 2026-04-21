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State police investigating third death at Miami Correctional Facility this month

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published April 21, 2026 at 7:04 AM EDT
A blue sign outside Miami Correctional Facility. It reads: Indiana Department of Correction Miami Correctional Facility, Governor Mike Braun, Commissioner Lloyd Arnold, Warden Brian English.
Ethan Sandweiss
/
WFIU/WTIU News
This is the third inmate death this month at Miami Correctional Facility. The facility houses Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees and state inmates.

The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the death of an inmate at Miami Correctional Facility near Kokomo. This is the third inmate death this month at the facility.

Read more: State police investigating death at Miami facility

The investigation into 82-year-old Billy A. Wilson’s death began Friday and was initiated at the request of the facility, according to a release from the state police.

Detectives are being assisted by the Miami County Coroner’s office and Miami Correctional Facility investigators. An autopsy will be completed to determine cause of death.

Read more: Congressman calls for end to ICE detention at Indiana prison after oversight visit

The investigation is active and ongoing.
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Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is WFIU's regional newscaster for All Things Considered. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in English and Media.
See stories by Joanie Dugan
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