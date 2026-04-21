State police investigating third death at Miami Correctional Facility this month

The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the death of an inmate at Miami Correctional Facility near Kokomo. This is the third inmate death this month at the facility.

Read more: State police investigating death at Miami facility

The investigation into 82-year-old Billy A. Wilson’s death began Friday and was initiated at the request of the facility, according to a release from the state police.

Detectives are being assisted by the Miami County Coroner’s office and Miami Correctional Facility investigators. An autopsy will be completed to determine cause of death.

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The investigation is active and ongoing.