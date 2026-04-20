How to celebrate Earth Day in South Central Indiana

Earth Day is this Wednesday, and those looking to celebrate the environment can choose from several free, local events.

The IU Cinema will host three screenings of the Earth Connection Film Festival at 1, 4, and 7 p.m. The event is free but ticketed and will feature conversations with filmmakers and film festival directors.

Hilltop Garden & Nature Center is holding a free Earth Day celebration from 3-6 p.m. Activities will include a plant giveaway, pot decorating, a scavenger hunt, and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring an upcycled pot for their free plant.

Green Drinks Bloomington will host a presentation by IU professor Scott Russell Sanders at 6 p.m. at the Upland Brewing Company’s Wood Shop venue.

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And Friday through Saturday is the 41st annual Wildflower Foray at the T.C. Steele State Historic Site. Events will include free guided hikes and art demonstrations, as well as a wildflower census.