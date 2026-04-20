Incumbent challenges highlight Indiana congressional races

Dozens of congressional candidates are vying for a shot to represent their fellow Hoosiers in Washington, D.C. — with challenges to Indiana’s two longest-serving incumbents at the top of the list.

Three incumbents, however, face no primary competition.

Indiana’s congressional delegation currently features seven Republicans and two Democrats.

U.S. representatives serve two-year terms with a salary of $174,000.

Early voting is already underway for the May 5 primary election, under the same maps approved in 2021 by the Indiana General Assembly.

Republican supermajorities attempted to squeeze out two more GOP seats in a mid-cycle redistricting last year but the proposal was rejected.

Age, energy at play in 4th District

In west-central Indiana, 57-year-old state Rep. Craig Haggard, R-Mooresville, is challenging 80-year-old Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, who has represented the 4th District since 2019.

Baird seeks his fifth term in office. He previously spent about eight years as a state representative and four as a Putnam county commissioner. He is also a decorated Vietnam War veteran.

“Primary voters want someone who shares their values, shows up, and gets the job done,” Baird said, in written responses to Capital Chronicle questions. “I’ve done it, and I’ll keep doing it.”

He highlighted an endorsement from President Donald Trump and support for “historic wins” like the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“But beyond legislation, what I’m most proud of is our constituent service,” Baird said. “Over my time in Congress, we’ve helped solve real problems for Hoosiers and returned millions of dollars back to the people of this district.”

Haggard, meanwhile, is rounding out his second term at the Statehouse, having first been elected in 2022.

He’s a commercial broker who previously served as a National Rifle Association field representative, Indiana Air National Guard member and U.S. Marines aviator. He opted not to run for reelection in favor of countering his congressman.

“I believe that it’s the people’s seat, and I’m not necessarily running against Jim Baird,” Haggard told the Capital Chronicle. “I’m running because I think I can do a better job, have more energy and actually show up in the district … than what I see now.”

Haggard photo courtesy of the Indiana House Republicans; Baird photo by Leslie Bonilla Muñiz/Indiana Capital Chronicle Left: State Rep. Craig Haggard, R-Mooresville, speaks in the House chamber on Feb. 2, 2026. Right: U.S. Rep. Jim Baird of Indiana visits the chamber on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

The incumbent, meanwhile, defended his “record” of energy and engagement.

“Unlike my opponent, I balance time between Washington and the district every single week,” Baird said. “That means early mornings, 3:00 a.m. alarms for 6:00 a.m. flights, and when I get home, I don’t slow down, I go straight to events, meetings, and listening to the people I represent.”

He knocked Haggard for missing votes and legislative updates.

The state lawmaker, however, said he’s spent the last two-and-a-half years with meetings scheduled “six and seven” days a week.

“I know, pretty much, challenging an incumbent, I’m not going to get help from the top … My plan is basically just a large ground game, so that people truly do get to know me,” Haggard said. “They’ve talked to me. I’m accessible to them. I’ve probably given out, probably to 3,000-plus people, my personal number.”

The “fruits of that labor” include more than 100 endorsements from county commissioners and councilors, mayors, prosecutors, sheriffs and others, he added.

Leslie Bonilla Muñiz / Indiana Capital Chronicle Congressional campaign vehicles for U.S. House candidate Craig Haggard, a state representative, and sitting U.S. Rep. Jim Baird are parked next to the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. Haggard's is a van with a flag on it reading "Craig Haggard." Baird's is a red, white and blue truck reading "Congressman Baird."

Haggard’s top priorities include the national debt — reducing spending by shrinking federal agencies and turning more power to states — and national security, with a focus on the southern border and military readiness. He also hopes to take on affordability by easing regulations.

Goals for Baird include lowering costs, securing the border, supporting farmers and rural communities, fostering American energy independence and “defending our values of faith, family, and freedom.”

Another Republican, conspiracy theorist John Piper, is also running.

The Democratic primary includes veteran and university instructor Drew Cox, small business owner Roger Day, nonprofit consultant Darin Griesey, UPS Teamster Thomas Hall Jr., retired machinist Joe Mackey, Teamsters truck driver Jayden McCash, professor Paul McPherson and small business owner John Whetstone.

Indianapolis race centers on effectiveness, turnout

Over in the 7th Congressional District, the state’s longest-tenured incumbent — Rep. André Carson — faces a rare serious primary challenge.

He has represented the Indianapolis-centric district since 2008.

Carson won the seat in a special election triggered by the death of his grandmother, former Rep. Julia Carson. He was previously a member of the City-County Council, but has also worked for the state’s Excise Police and Department of Homeland Security.

Carson boasts more than 22 pieces of federal legislation signed into law, more than $1 billion brought back to Indiana and deep partnerships with Hoosier communities, including constituent services and his twice-annual job fairs. One serves youth and the other adults.

“At the end of the day, this is social work,” Carson said. “We’re social workers, and we’re committed to helping out with case work.”

The Indianapolis native has won the Democratic nomination with more than 85% of the vote over the last decade-plus of primary elections. This round, however, he’s up against two committed challengers.

George Hornedo, a Democratic strategist who got his start as part of President Barack Obama’s administration, launched his campaign more than a year ago. Since then, he’s put out both detailed policy plans and attacks on Carson.

“I just got really tired of looking around for leadership. … It’s not personal, running against Congressman Carson,” Hornedo said. “… This is a safe Democratic seat, the only safe Democratic seat in our congressional delegation. … My qualms are less around voting record than it comes to systemic and structural pieces on how the platform is used.”

He knocked Carson’s low effectiveness score in the most recent analysis by the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking — including the federal money brought back to constituents — and role in the Indiana Democratic Party’s poor performance statewide.

Attorney and U.S. Army Reserve member Destiny Wells, meanwhile, entered the race just before the filing deadline in February. But she’s got statewide name recognition from recent unsuccessful general election bids for attorney general and secretary of state.

Running “was not a plan to have to do. It was after a lot of work with the party and identifying issues from a systemic perspective that led me here,” said Wells, who previously held a leadership position with the Indiana Democratic Party.

“This complacency in Indianapolis is dragging down the results for the entire state,” she continued. “So (running) was the logical next step in that work.”

Carson and Wells photos by Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle; Hornedo photo courtesy of campaign Left: U.S. Rep. André Carson speaks at a rally on Oct. 26, 2024, in Indianapolis. Middle: Congressional candidate George Hornedo in a still from a campaign shoot. Right: Congressional candidate Destiny Wells, then running for attorney general, addresses delegates on July 13, 2024 in Indianapolis.

Carson has pushed back on the funding criticisms.

“This is money that I fought for,” he said. “They don’t really have strong critiques, because this funding is based on relationships, my seniority and things that I fought for by reaching across the aisle when we were in the minority. And it’s not just formulaic, where you sit there and it just comes. You have to really advocate and make persuasive cases.”

Hornedo and Wells have also argued Carson isn’t involved enough in the community, with both specifically using the approval of a controversial Martindale-Brightwood data center as an example. Both challengers were present at the Metropolitan Development Commission meeting earlier this month, while Carson posted a statement after the vote.

Graphic courtesy of the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office Indiana’s current congressional boundaries, as approved in 2021.

Carson rejected that framing, saying he’s “constantly engaged.”

“I come from the community,” he said. “… They’re playing catch-up. … We’re constantly engaged. And when we’re not in town, we have capable staff — brilliant staff — who’s able to communicate with these organizations.”

He said the “attacks” about local involvement come from “the political playbook,” adding, “I think it’s a window into how unfortunately conniving a lot of people are when they sense that there’s power afoot.”

Carson said his top priorities are to regain Democratic control of the U.S. House to “correct and push back on” Republican actions, win more money for the district, pass his financial literacy bill and counter “domestic terrorism fueled by white supremacists.”

Hornedo’s policy goals focus on Indianapolis roads, housing and homelessness. He also said he’d lead year-round political organizing and hire staff dedicated to helping constituent groups perfect their applications for federal dollars.

Wells said she’d prioritize “clean” government, lower costs for consumers and more money for the district.

Another Democrat, Denise Paul Hatch, is also running. She previously served as a Marion County township constable but was automatically removed from office in 2024 after a felony for official misconduct. There is no rule against running for Congress with a felony.

The Republican primary features real estate associate Patrick McAuley and perennial candidate Felipe Ríos.

Other races

The primary will set up Indiana’s tightest general election congressional contest, in the 1st District.

Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan will counter former Gary City Parks Director LaVetta Sparks-Wade for the party’s nomination. The Republicans clamoring to oust him include Porter County Commissioner Barb Regnitz, market development manager Ben Ruiz and veteran Jim Schenke.

Not everyone has a choice.

In the 2nd District, GOP Rep. Rudy Yakym will go unchallenged by fellow Republicans. Two Democrats, attorney Jamee Decio and teacher Shaun Maeyens, will compete for a shot in the general.

Leslie Bonilla Muñiz / Indiana Capital Chronicle Victoria Spartz, a U.S. Rep. for Indiana’s 5th District, speaks at the Global Nuclear Economic Summit at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Nov. 5, 2025.

Democratic voters in the 3rd District will have only Kelly Thompson, a concrete company owner and at-risk youth nonprofit leader, on the ballot. Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Marlin Stutzman will go up against veteran Jon Kenworthy.

The 5th District will offer voters options in both primaries. On the GOP side, Rep. Victoria Spartz will face veteran Scott King.

It’s a far cry from the 2024 primary, when Spartz reversed her decision not to run — just before the filing deadline — then handily defeated a whopping eight fellow Republicans.

“Spartz has been incredibly resilient,” Wilson said. “… But the fact that there’s so many Democrats now, that are just convinced they’re the person that can unseat her, is interesting in itself.”

The crowded 5th District Democratic primary features chiropractor Seven Avit, state Sen. J.D. Ford, Indiana National Guard member Jackson Franklin, Polish pub owner Phil Goss, technology salesman Dylan McKenna, information technology professional Tara Nelson and community activist Deborah Pickett.

Republican incumbents in the 8th and 9th Districts — Reps. Mark Messmer and Erin Houchin — face no primary competition.

Democrats in the 8th include Evansville City Council Vice President Mary Allen, educator Mario Foradori, veteran Christopher Rector and autism advocate Tabitha Zeigler.

In the 9th, the Democrats are engineering educator Jim Graham, manufacturing professional Brad Meyer, emergency Dr. Tim Peck and engineer Keil Roark.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.