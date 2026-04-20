Public feedback underway on convention center art proposals

Public feedback is underway on four convention center art proposals.

The center’s advisory group will review the comments and give a recommendation to the Capital Improvement Board during its May 20 public meeting.

The artwork is part of the city’s “One Percent for the Arts” project, in which one percent of every capital project budget goes toward public art.

That amounts to $520,000 in this case, with $100,000 dedicated to growing the center’s permanent wall artwork.

Read more: Five art finalists chosen for convention center expansion

The installation could extend through the pedestrian bridge, courtyards, and hallways.

The online survey is available until May 1.