© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Public feedback underway on convention center art proposals

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published April 20, 2026 at 2:50 PM EDT
Exterior rendering of the Bloomington Convention Center expansion looking south on College Ave.
Courtesy, Capital Improvement Board
Exterior rendering of the Bloomington Convention Center expansion looking south on College Ave.

Public feedback is underway on four convention center art proposals.

The center’s advisory group will review the comments and give a recommendation to the Capital Improvement Board during its May 20 public meeting.

The artwork is part of the city’s “One Percent for the Arts” project, in which one percent of every capital project budget goes toward public art.

That amounts to $520,000 in this case, with $100,000 dedicated to growing the center’s permanent wall artwork.

Read more: Five art finalists chosen for convention center expansion

The installation could extend through the pedestrian bridge, courtyards, and hallways.

The online survey is available until May 1.
News
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.