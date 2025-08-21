Convention center public art project could attract internationally

Tax revenue is up from a year ago, foundation work begins next month, and Bloomington’s convention center has a new logo.

Visit Bloomington tourism officials unveiled a new branding and marketing platform at the Capital Improvement Board’s monthly meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Courtesy: VisitBloomington A variation of the new Bloomington Convention Center logo.

CIB treasurer Geoff McKim said food and beverage tax revenues are up $120,000 from a year ago.

“Twenty-twenty-five is looking even better, which you know, just means that we have, I think more, assurance that receipts are going to be appropriate for the for the bond,” McKim said.

Project contractor Weddle Bros. said utility installation continues until end of August followed by foundation work.

Courtesy: Captial Improvement Board A slide presentation from Wednesday's CIB meeting.

The art advisory committee shared a timeline and strategy from the city’s 1 percent for the Arts Ordinance. One percent of every capital project budget goes toward public art.

That amounts to $520,000 for the convention center expansion. The committee wants to set aside $420,000 for one large-scale installation that spans the building and $100,000 to grow the center’s permanent collection of wall artwork.

The city’s assistant director for the arts Holly Warren said this is the city’s largest public art project.

“This is the type of budget that is going to garner the eyes of some really cool, interesting artists from around the world,” Warren said. “It’s really exciting.”

The installation could span through the pedestrian bridge, courtyards, and pre-function hallways. The limestone wall already has sculpted panels as part of the construction budget.

Read more: CIB approves final bids for Convention Center expansion

The city’s director of economic development, Jane Kupersmith, said design work hasn’t started, and a deal hasn’t been reached with the city and proposed hotel developer DORA Hospitality.

“We're just working in earnest on trying to understand and find a way through this very complex and expensive hotel project. So I think I'll leave that there,” Kupersmith said.

She said soil borings concluded that underground bedrock starts about 12 to 20 feet deep, which might allow for underground parking. Another phase of environmental testing is scheduled.

Discussion continues on interim transportation to connect visitors from downtown hotels to the convention center.

The expansion is scheduled to be complete January 1, 2027. Renovations of the existing center are scheduled to finish July 1, 2027.