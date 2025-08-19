Historic preservationists remember Gayle Cook 

Indiana historical preservations are remembering donor and partner Gayle Cook.

Cook died on Sunday at 91. Gayle and Bill Cook became billionaires thanks to their medical device manufacturing company headquartered in Bloomington, now known today as Cook Group.

Gayle Cook was involved in about 70 preservation projects, according to the company . In her work saving historical buildings and landmarks with her husband, she frequently partnered with Indiana Landmarks and the Monroe County History Center.

Brad Ward, Indiana Landmarks president, said Gayle Cook used historic preservation to make communities beautiful and improve the quality of life for Hoosiers. Ward believes the Cook family will be remembered for their heart, conviction and willingness to reinvest in Indiana.

“I can't say enough that this is a multi-generational impact that she has had,” Ward said. “Going forward, we have an enormous responsibility that we owe to her and others who have paved the way, and we're going to do our very best to honor her commitment to historic preservation.”

Gayle and Bill Cook’s first project with Indiana Landmarks was for the West Baden Springs Hotel in French Lick.

"Bill liked the bricks and the mortar, and working with the architect," Gayle Cook said in a 2014 WTIU documentary. "I liked the history, the architecture, and the interiors and the period recreation. So, the combination kind of worked.”

It led to a $560 million revitalization project, Ward said.

“Just the sheer impact it's had on the economic benefits across not just the county and the city, but the region, is really what I think of when I consider Gayle and the Cook family's influence on historic preservation,” Ward said.

The Cooks also helped rejuvenate the Central Avenue United Methodist Church in Indianapolis, which was later turned into the Indiana Landmarks campus.

Aubrey Wright / WFIU/WTIU News The Central Avenue United Methodist Church in Indianapolis was restored and turned into the Indiana Landmarks campus. It was the last restoration project Bill and Gayle Cook worked on together. Bill Cook passed away shortly before the dedication ceremony.

“I think Indiana Landmarks might have been able to put $4 million towards this project,” Ward said. “And the Cook family quadrupled that investment.”

The Monroe County History Center can also thank the Cooks for their work — Bloomington’s Carnegie Library became its home. Gayle Cook served on the center’s Board of Governors.

“I think they really invested in where they live,” said Daniel Schlegel, director of the Monroe County History Center. “This is just me speculating, but I think they felt so welcome, and they enjoyed Bloomington so much that this was their way to reinvest and really make it home.”

Bloomington locals also see the Cooks’ impact in the Monroe County Courthouse, which Gayle Cook helped save from demolition, and Fountain Square mall, which was rejuvenated thanks to funding from the couple. The mall is the entire south side of the Monroe County Courthouse square.

“Not only did they save them, but they made them self-sustaining,” said Schlegel.

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News The Monroe County History Center displays an exhibit on Bill and Gayle Cook. Part of the exhibit details their work in restoration of historical sites. Daniel Schlegel, director of the center, said the exhibit will be updated in the future.

Schlegel first met Gayle Cook at the center’s annual garage sale , a fundraiser she co-founded. They talked about preservation and the importance of museums. After that, Schlegel always made a point to say hello, and Gayle Cook had her own funny way of doing it too.

“She'd come up behind me and kind of tap me on the back or on my arm, say, ‘Hey! Are you going to say hi to me or just ignore me,’” Schlegel said. “And she'd always laugh that she snuck up on me and was able to surprise me.”

Schlegel said he hopes Gayle Cook’s legacy of saving history lives on through the museum.

“She's just your average person, but she was able to do extraordinary things,” Schlegel said.