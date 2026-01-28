© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Five art finalists chosen for convention center expansion

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published January 28, 2026 at 4:45 PM EST
Exterior rendering of the Bloomington Convention Center expansion looking south on College Ave.
Courtesy, Capital Improvement Board
Exterior rendering of the Bloomington Convention Center expansion looking south on College Ave.

Five finalists have been chosen for an arts installation in the convention center expansion.

The project received 180 applications to provide public art for the new facility.

The city’s arts ordinance states one percent of every capital project budget go toward public art.

The selection committee wants to set aside $400,000 for one large-scale installation that spans the building and $100,000 to grow the center’s permanent wall artwork.

Read more: Capital Improvement Board president baffled by mayor's comments on hotel project

At this month’s Capital Improvement Board meeting, committee chair Holly Warren said it was a global search with the finalists coming from California, London, and New York.

“All of these artists are very committed to learning about the communities that they’re doing their work in, and we expect most of them to come here and learn about us and they have the kind of experience going into communities to do this work,” Warren said.

The finalists will submit design proposals by April. Then the public will be invited to provide feedback before the committee reveals its top choice in May.
