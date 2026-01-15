Plan commission approves Trades District hotel

Details are emerging on the Trades District hotel proposal next to city hall.

The Bloomington Plan Commission unanimously approved a petition earlier this week for a four-story, full-service boutique hotel with 170 guestrooms and meeting space for about 200 people.

Renderings show the hotel entry and restaurant located along 10th Street along with some retail space at the corner of Rogers and Maker Way streets.

A rooftop bar and outdoor patio are proposed on the fourth level overlooking downtown.

The hotel was granted variances from the Board of Zoning Appeals regarding upper floor setbacks and landscape compliance.

Parking would be at the Trades District Parking Garage across the street.

City of Bloomington / ALLUINN View looking from the southwest - The Mill is located at the top of the photo.

Some residents are concerned about more traffic and lack of employment opportunities from a hotel.

Maple Heights resident Casey Green said it’s also about bicycle and pedestrian safety.

“It’s already very dangerous, and so to get a lot of buy-in, those need to be addressed before we exacerbate the issue,” Green said.

The Mill CEO John Ferandez said the hotel is a key part of developing the rest of the district as an innovation hub.

“It’s going to be a great addition to the whole development potential along the B-line, north at the Trades District, to the convention center, to Hopewell, to Switchyard.”

Now with plan commission approval, the hotel petitioner may begin applying for site development and building permits.

Fernandez says he expects a groundbreaking this summer with completion late next year.