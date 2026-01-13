© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
City to decide this fall if Fourth Street festival stays on Fourth Street

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published January 13, 2026 at 8:39 PM EST
This year may be the last that the Fourth Street Festival of Arts and Crafts takes place on 4th Street.

The Bloomington Board of Public Works voted Tuesday to move all street festivals to one of three designated festival sites on Kirkwood, the Courthouse Square or in the Trades District.

The resolution includes an exception for the Fourth Street Festival in 2026, for its 50th Anniversary. Board president Kyla Cox Deckard added to the motion that the board would review the policy in October to allow for more input from festival organizers.

A report by the Public Works Department identified the three designated sites based on public safety considerations. It says they’re easier to secure against traffic and would make preparing for special events more predictable.

Board of Public Works vice president Elizabeth Karon said 4th Street is hard to secure against vehicles and considering the volatile state of the world, she feels strongly that Kirkwood would be a safer option.

“Yes, nothing has happened here, let's hope it doesn't,” she said. “But as a board member, I feel like it would be irresponsible to allow a festival to continue to happen in a place that we know is not safe.”

Department director Adam Wason said there was a 57 percent increase in requests for special events last year. He said that makes consistent procedures all the more important.

Maintaining the Fourth Street Festival's Identity

Some organizers of the Fourth Street Festival are unhappy with the plan.

They posted a “call to action” Sunday for supporters to attend the meeting and speak against the proposed changes.

Festival president Juliet Roberts told the board that removing the festival from 4th Street would affect its reputation.

“Its identity is inseparable from fine art traditions, multicultural artists and experiences and Bloomington's international restaurant corridor,” she said. “A permanent move risks loss of identity, artist confidence and possible long-term stability.”

The Fourth Street Festival takes place annually on Labor Day weekend.
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.