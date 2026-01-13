City to decide this fall if Fourth Street festival stays on Fourth Street

This year may be the last that the Fourth Street Festival of Arts and Crafts takes place on 4th Street.

The Bloomington Board of Public Works voted Tuesday to move all street festivals to one of three designated festival sites on Kirkwood, the Courthouse Square or in the Trades District.

The resolution includes an exception for the Fourth Street Festival in 2026, for its 50th Anniversary. Board president Kyla Cox Deckard added to the motion that the board would review the policy in October to allow for more input from festival organizers.

A report by the Public Works Department identified the three designated sites based on public safety considerations. It says they’re easier to secure against traffic and would make preparing for special events more predictable.

Board of Public Works vice president Elizabeth Karon said 4th Street is hard to secure against vehicles and considering the volatile state of the world, she feels strongly that Kirkwood would be a safer option.

“Yes, nothing has happened here, let's hope it doesn't,” she said. “But as a board member, I feel like it would be irresponsible to allow a festival to continue to happen in a place that we know is not safe.”

Department director Adam Wason said there was a 57 percent increase in requests for special events last year. He said that makes consistent procedures all the more important.

Maintaining the Fourth Street Festival's Identity

Some organizers of the Fourth Street Festival are unhappy with the plan.

They posted a “call to action” Sunday for supporters to attend the meeting and speak against the proposed changes.

Festival president Juliet Roberts told the board that removing the festival from 4th Street would affect its reputation.

“Its identity is inseparable from fine art traditions, multicultural artists and experiences and Bloomington's international restaurant corridor,” she said. “A permanent move risks loss of identity, artist confidence and possible long-term stability.”

The Fourth Street Festival takes place annually on Labor Day weekend.