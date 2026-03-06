© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

IU students design public spaces in rural Indiana

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published March 6, 2026 at 4:31 PM EST
Jeni Waters
/
Courtesy of the IU Center for Rural Engagement

Indiana University faculty and students will partner with fifteen organizations this summer to design projects to beautify public spaces across rural Indiana.

This will be the third year of the Rural Placemaking Studio program, which works alongside the ServeDesign Center at the Eskenazi School of Art to connect rural areas with design students and professionals for free.

The designs students will create this year range from a mural in Washington County to redesigning a former school into an entrepreneurship-focused community hub in Perry County.

Other projects include designing trail signage, architectural concepts, and public art installations.

Kyla Cox Deckard is the interim executive director of the IU Center for Rural Engagement. She said pairing design students and rural communities just made sense.

“Indiana University has a wonderful depth of resources when it comes to arts and design, and when the Center for Rural Engagement launched, we looked to those natural strengths,” Deckard said.

After students submit their designs, community organizations take over funding and implementing the projects. Projects that have been installed include a mural in Owen County on the Spencer Pride Community Center.
Tags
News Featured
Eddie Stewart
See stories by Eddie Stewart

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.