Bloomington, INDOT reach agreement to reduce tree removal

Residents’ concerns over the planned removal of 50 trees as part of a state road project have led to an agreement which will reduce the number of trees removed.

Originally, the Indiana Department of Transportation planned to remove 15 mature oak trees along East Tenth Street near Pete Ellis Drive. The work was to be part of construction on the state right-of-way near the Woodbridge post office, according to a Bloomington press release. By agreement with the City of Bloomington, that has now been reduced to seven mature oak trees being removed with eight being preserved.

The 15 oak trees are within the city’s right-of-way on Pete Ellis Drive, according to INDOT Public Relations Director Sidney Nierman. The right-of-way along Discovery Parkway is also the city’s. The state’s right-of-way is located along State Road 45.

This agreement means just over 40 trees will be removed, according to Nierman. Twelve trees will now be replaced after the completion of the project instead of the original plan of 10.

Read more: INDOT removing 50 trees for Bloomington road project, raising community concern

The project involves the intersections of State Road 45 and East Tenth Street, and Pete Ellis Drive and Discovery Parkway. It will address safety and mobility for commuters which includes widening and adding turn lanes and adding a multiuse path and bike lanes.

When the initial 50 trees were marked with a letter X for removal, community members responded by placing signs around the trees saying “Stop INDOT.” Flyers were also placed around Fountain Park apartments, on East Tenth Street, informing residents about the tree removal and advocating preservation.

The new plan will not affect the state’s intersection improvement plans for State Road 45 and Pete Ellis Drive, according to the press release.

The agreement will be presented to the city’s Board of Public Works March 23. Additional procedural steps related to temporary right-of-way access may be required before work begins, according to the press release. Tree removal will be complete before April 1.