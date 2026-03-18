Cignetti to drive pace car at Indy 500

IU football coach Curt Cignetti will drive the honorary pace car at the Indianapolis 500.

The announcement came Tuesday night during the World Baseball Classic Championship game.

Organizers said that the coach will open ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ while driving a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X.

“Coach Cignetti will have our field in a special victory lap formation as he leads the stars of the NTT IndyCar Series to the green flag at this year’s Indy 500,” said Doug Boles, president of both the series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in a statement. “His Hoosiers have been nothing short of remarkable, and their national championship run inspired our entire state.”

Since taking on the head coach role at IU, Cignetti brought home the school’s first national championship title. He’s also won 14 of the 17 Coach of the Year awards for which he was eligible.

The Indy 500 takes place Sunday, May 24.