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Bloomington man among 11 arrested in child solicitation sting

WFIU | By George Hale
Published March 18, 2026 at 4:50 PM EDT
WFIU/WTIU News
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The sting operation took place in Shelby County last week.

A Bloomington man is facing felony child solicitation charges after a sting operation led by the Indiana Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Frederick Maxwell Walsh, 39, is among 11 men arrested in the operation, which took place in Shelbyville and Clinton County.

It was not immediately clear if Walsh has retained an attorney. A status of counsel hearing was set for mid-April, according to court records.

The investigation, carried out last week, involved undercover investigators posing as minors to make plans with people allegedly seeking illegal sexual activity, a statement from the Shelby county prosecutor said.

“I want to commend each and every law enforcement officer/agent/task force who was involved in this operation. Their genuine dedication to protecting children is incredible – particularly for the federal officers involved who worked each evening until the early morning hours while not getting paid,” prosecutor Brad Landwerlen said.

According to prosecutors, the operation was the first large-scale investigation involving the Shelby County ICAC Task Force. Several other law enforcement agencies, including the Indiana State Police, took part in the operation.
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George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale

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