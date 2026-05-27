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Bloomington reports lower crime overall, increase in violent incidents

WFIU | By Mia Lehmkuhl
Published May 27, 2026 at 3:43 PM EDT
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The City of Bloomington reported a decrease in its overall crime rate.

Violent crime in Bloomington increased nearly 10% year over year in 2025, despite the overall crime rate falling more than 6%, according to an annual public safety report issued by the city Wednesday.

Violent crime includes homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. All increased except homicide, which fell by over 30%.

Rape and forcible sex offenses climbed just over 11%. The report said domestic batteries represent a significant portion of violent incidents.

According to the report, violent incidents are impacted by stress, substance use and instability.

"Crime statistics can be powerful and easily misunderstood,” the report said. “Trends make the most sense when viewed in context —where incidents occur, who is involved and what conditions are present when harm happens.”

Property crimes overall were down over 19%. Those include larceny, vandalism, graffiti, burglary, motor vehicle theft and arson. Graffiti saw the steepest decline, decreasing by half compared to 2024.

Arrests for operating a vehicle while intoxicated increased by over 33%.

The report did not provide raw numbers for the sub-categories.
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Mia Lehmkuhl
Mia Lehmkuhl is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is pursuing a master's in media from Indiana University with a concentration in journalism.
See stories by Mia Lehmkuhl
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