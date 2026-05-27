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City hopes to attract airport development by assuring sewer access

WFIU | By Isabella Vesperini
Published May 27, 2026 at 1:46 PM EDT
Aviation Indiana officials say smaller airports like the Monroe County Airport in Bloomington often aren't eligible for much of the state grant funding for infrastructure improvements.
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The Monroe County Airport is located on the west side of town.

The City of Bloomington is trying to promote aviation-related development at the Monroe County Airport by pledging sewer access for airport land. 

The city issued what’s known as a will-serve letter to provide certainty to businesses and help create jobs. 

The city’s utility service board updated its rules in January to allow extension of utility service to unannexed areas outside city limits, such as where the airport is located on the west side of town.  

Jane Kupersmith, director of economic and sustainable development for the city, said the airport had been asking for the letter for years, but the city couldn’t provide it because of an annexation dispute. 

In May 2017, the city started attempting to annex over 8,000 acres and 14,000 people into the city. The western land parcels were designated as Areas 1A and 1B. The Indiana Supreme Court announced in February it would not take up Bloomington’s appeal. 

During those nearly nine years, Kupersmith said the city was not allowed to extend utility service beyond city limits. But that is possible now that the case has largely concluded. The airport is approved by the Federal Aviation Administration to have aviation-related employment only at its site. 

“They had been entertaining different potential employers, but they would run up against a wall where, with uncertainty around whether utility service could be extended, employers wouldn't commit to growing at the Monroe County Airport,” she said. “So, what we're hoping will happen is now that we have this kind of umbrella will-serve letter that's been delivered to the airport from the City of Bloomington Utilities, we hope that that provides the airport with the certainty that they need to attract the high-quality aviation-related jobs that they would like to grow at the airport.” 

Kupersmith said next steps include the airport marketing the two parcels available for employment. 

“It's really an important place for the county, for the region, and for Bloomington, and without the ability to extend utilities there, it's an underutilized asset,” she said. 

Senate Enrolled Act 1 is expected to reduce property tax revenue, which decreases funds available for local governments. Kupersmith said the city has a way to combat this. 

“Taking a property like these green fields at the airport that aren't doing anything and then turning them into properties that are paying taxes, that's a net benefit,” she said. “And then conversely, if they're attracting employees who can live here, that would drive income tax, so that's a benefit.” 

Airport Director Carlos Laverty did not respond to a request for interview. In a press release from the city, he said he was grateful for the city’s support. 

“This will-serve letter helps remove uncertainty around future airport-related development and strengthens our ability to compete for aviation, aerospace, defense, and other compatible business opportunities,” Laverty said. “Infrastructure readiness is not always visible to the public, but it is often what determines whether a community is truly prepared to attract jobs and investment.” 

The letter does not approve any development project. Any proposal must go through the appropriate engineering, permitting, funding, review and approval processes.  
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Isabella Vesperini
Isabella Vesperini is a reporter with WTIU-WFIU News. She is majoring in journalism at the Indiana University Media School with a concentration in news reporting and editing, along with minors in Italian and political science.
See stories by Isabella Vesperini
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