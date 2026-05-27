Bloomington man charged with four felonies for fleeing in a stolen car

The Indiana State Police arrested a Bloomington man on Sunday for allegedly fleeing from police on southbound Interstate 65 near Columbus.

In a press release, the ISP said the incident began when Joe Dylan Hacker, 23, sideswiped officer Ryne McMahel’s vehicle, and fled the scene leading to a two-mile pursuit.

Police said the chase only lasted about two miles because there was too much traffic and the road was wet.

Later police dispatch received a report that Hacker had collided with two vehicles further south on I-65.

State police said Hacker was combative, so they had to tase him to bring him into custody.

Police learned the vehicles Hacker was driving had been reported stolen in Marion County.

He faces four felony charges including resisting law enforcement and vehicle theft.

He also faces eight misdemeanor charges Including leaving the scene of a crash and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Hacker was examined at Columbus Regional Hospital, cleared, and moved to Bartholomew County Jail.