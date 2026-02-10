Supreme court rejects city's annexation appeal of 1A and 1B

The Indiana Supreme Court will not take up Bloomington’s appeal in the annexation case of western land parcels designated as Areas 1A and 1B.

It’s one of two cases that’s been moving through the appeals process. So far, the courts have ruled against the city.

The Supreme Court’s decision on another case regarding the constitutionality of waivers and state contract laws has yet to be decided.

Residents in Areas 1A and 1B had less than 65 percent of remonstrance signatures needed to overturn the annexation, but more than the 51 percent of signatures to appeal in court.

Read more: Bloomington's annexation quest: what's at stake

City of Bloomington The original adopted seven annexation areas. The constitutionality case deals with remonstrance waivers in Areas 1C, 2, 3, 4, and 5.

A circuit judge ruled in August of 2024 that the city didn’t introduce evidence of future development and annexation wasn’t in the best interest of landowners.

State appeals court judges agreed and said the city’s claim is just another attempt to reconsider the evidence.

Read more: Bloomington annexes Cory Lane Estates parcel

The denied transfer of the case will send closure to the residents who fought against annexation for years.

County Residents Against Annexation president Margaret Clements said it’s great news.

“The unanimous decision of the Indiana Supreme Court speaks for itself. Nine judges have agreed with remonstrators,” Clements said.

Residents in those areas said they don’t want to be part of the city and fear rising property taxes along with a lack of city service, such as police and road maintenance. They also prefer a more rural area with fewer ordinances and less development.

Areas 1A and 1B would have added 8,553 people into city limits according to the city's website.

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson has been carrying on the annexation effort since she took office from former Mayor John Hamilton.

Thomson said annexation is key to economic development and prosperity to the entire region. She has pointed to studies showing cities that can’t grow go into economic decline.

This story will be updated.